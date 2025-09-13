Storm Chasers Announce 2025 Award Winners

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Omaha Storm Chasers 2025 award winners

(Omaha Storm Chasers) Omaha Storm Chasers 2025 award winners(Omaha Storm Chasers)

PAPILLION, NEB.  - The Omaha Storm Chasers announced their annual awards for the 2025 season on Fan Appreciation Night, before the game on Friday September 12.

Carter Jensen  was recognized as the  2025 Steve Pivovar Prospect of the Year. After beginning 2025 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Jensen made his Triple-A debut with Omaha at the beginning of the 2nd  half on June 24. At the time of his promotion to the Major Leagues on September 1, Jensen was Baseball America 's No. 1 Royals prospect and led the Storm Chasers in the 2nd half in home runs (14), walks (30) and OPS (1.051). Between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha, Jensen leads Royals Minor Leaguers in 2025 in runs batted in (76), while ranking 2nd in hits (124) and total bases (214) and 3rd in home runs (20). Among qualified full-season Royal Minor League hitters, Jensen is 1st in slugging percentage (.501) and OPS (.878), while 2nd in batting average (.290) and on-base percentage (.377).

Jonathan Bowlan  was honored as the  2025 Omaha Pitcher of the Year. In 24 relief appearances with the Storm Chasers, Bowlan went 3-0 with 5 saves and a 2.25 ERA (9 ER in 36.0 IP). In his 3rd season at the Triple-A level, the right-hander had 4 stints with Omaha, producing 17 scoreless outings in his 24 appearances. Among 20 Storm Chasers pitchers with at least 20.0 innings pitched this year, Bowlan ranked 1st in ERA, WHIP (0.94) and opponents' batting average (.178) and is 2nd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.09). Kansas City's 2nd round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Bowlan has also pitched 27 games this year in the Major Leagues, pitching to a 3.86 ERA (16 ER in 37.1 IP) over 8 stints with the Royals.

Harold Castro was selected as the 2025 Omaha Hitter of the Year. A first year Storm Chaser, Castro ranks 1st on the Storm Chasers in home runs (21), runs batted in (62) and hits (105) while he is 2nd in total bases (185) and extra-base hits (36), and 3rd in runs scored (51). Among 6 Storm Chasers hitters with at least 290 plate appearances this year, Castro ranks 1st in batting average (.308), on-base percentage (.351), slugging percentage (.543) and OPS (.894). Among International League players with at least 370 plate appearances, he ranks 7th in average and 8th in slugging percentage. Castro was named the International League's August Player of the Month, as he hit .433 (39-for-90), with a Minor League-best 76 total bases. He hit a league-leading 10 homers and ranked 1st with 39 hits and 28 RBI. Castro was the IL's Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, for the weeks of August 11-17 and August 18-24, with multiple hits in 7 straight games, August 9-20. After spending portions of the 2023 and 2024 seasons in both the Venezuelan and Mexican Leagues, Castro signed a Minor League contract with the Royals in January 2025.

Brandon Johnson was chosen to receive the 2025 Omaha Community Hero award. Throughout the 2025 season, Johnson has volunteered over 20 hours of his time in the local community, embodying the essence of what it means to be a Storm Chaser. Johnson has spent time this season visiting with patients at Children's Nebraska, participating in baseball-related recreational therapy with children impacted by life-altering injuries at Madonna Rehabilitation facilities, and assisting in local Miracle League games. Additionally, Johnson volunteered with Veterans Batting Practice at Werner Park and participated at the All-Abilities Bowling Night at Lucky Strike Elkhorn, while engaging with his teammates to maximize the impact of the Storm Chasers in the Omaha metro.

MJ Melendez  was chosen as the 2025 Omaha Fan Favorite. Left up to a vote by Storm Chasers fans, the third-year Storm Chaser can frequently be seen signing autographs for fans before and after games at Werner Park. His 440 plate appearances are the most of any Omaha hitter, while also leading the team in total bases (195), extra-base hits (52), doubles (30) and runs scored (64). Melendez is 2nd in home runs (19) and runs batted in (57) and 3rd on the team in stolen bases (18) and walks (35).

Images from this story







International League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.