Bisons Slip Past Rochester 5-4 on Friday Night

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used strong work from the pitching staff and timely base hits to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Friday night at Innovative Field.

Alek Manoah made his sixth start for Buffalo, but his first since being optioned to the team after finishing up his Major League injury rehab assignment. The young right-hander struck out .. Red Wings' hitter across .. innings on Friday night. That included striking out the side in order in the bottom of the second inning.

Rochester was able to plate the game's first run with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. Francisco Mejia collected his sixth home run of the season, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. It was just the second hit of the game. Phillip Glasser led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit after the ball was lost in the sun.

The Bisons would answer without the benefit of a base hit in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score at one. Jonatan Clase led off the inning with a walk against Riley Cornelio, one of three straight issued by the right-hander to load the bases. Leo Jimenez hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Clase and tied the game 1-1. Friday night was Jimenez's first game back from the injured list, he went 1-2 with an RBI and run scored.

The Red Wings would jump back in front 3-1 thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that were charged to Manoah. An RBI fielder's choice by Nick Schell helped both runs to score when an errant throw stayed in play but got past first base scored Glasser and Darren Baker.

The Bisons bullpen would work three and two-third scoreless innings behind Manoah. Hayden Juenger allowed just one base hit in his one and a third inning, while Andrew Bash picked up the final six outs for his second save of the season.

Buffalo scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning for their first, and only, lead of the night. Riley Tirotta came into the game defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning and in is first at-bat reached on a single to center field. He scored on a Michael Stefanic RBI base hit to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Stefanic proved to be the go-ahead run when he and Josh Kasevich scored on a two-run base hit by Clase to left field that gave the Bisons a 5-4 advantage. The RBIs gave Clase 19 on the season, in the process. The team was held to just four hits in the win over Rochester on Friday night. The Red Wings were credited with just six.

The two teams will meet on Saturday night at Innovative Field starting at 6:05 p.m. Adam Kloffenstein is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with Duke McGuire and Pat Malacaro.







