Anderson Fans Seven, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - Jack Anderson struck out seven over five innings in his second Triple-A start, but the Worcester Red Sox (30-37, 71-70) were held in check in a 3-1 loss to the Syracuse Mets (41-26, 72-70) on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The WooSox scored the game's first run on a Max Ferguson double in the top of the second, but they only managed two baserunners after that.

In his first start following his option from the big leagues, Kodai Senga was dominant. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits over six innings. Senga did not walk anybody, and he struck out eight. Senga generated 17 swings and misses.

The Mets scored a pair in the fifth to take the lead. With nobody out and two in scoring position, Yonny Hernandez grounded out to first base to bring in the first run. Then, Gilberto Celestino hit a ground ball that deflected off Anderson's right hand and caromed into the outfield to drive in another run.

Syracuse scored another run in the seventh on an error.

The Mets retired 16 of the last 17 WooSox batters.

The WooSox and Mets continue this six-game series tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







