Anderson, Jung Club Four Hits In Friday Win Over Louisville

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens trounced the Louisville Bats 12-4 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field in game four of their six-game series.

Lael Lockhart took the mound for the Mud Hens, while Chase Petty toed the rubber for the Bats.

Lockhart retired the side in order to begin the night, punctuating his first inning of work with a pair of strikeouts.

Former Mud Hen Ryan Vilade started the scoring, doubling home Rece Hinds after a leadoff single for Louisville in the top of the second inning.

The Hens answered right back after a leadoff single by Jace Jung and a double by Gage Workman, the Mud Hens were set-up for a response. Max Anderson dropped a single into leftfield to tie the game. Brian Serven then came to the plate with two outs and bounced one up the middle to score Workman and give Toledo a 2-1 lead after two innings.

After Lockhart needed just ten pitches to retire the Bats in the top of the third inning, the Hens went right back to work. A leadoff walk by Akil Baddoo and a single by Justyn-Henry Malloy gave Toledo two runners on-base with no outs in back-to-back innings. Jung clubbed a two-run double and moved to third base on the throw before scoring on a ground out by Anderson, pushing the lead to 5-1. Serven replicated his previous at bat, singling to centerfield and extending the Toledo lead to 6-1.

The completion of the third inning marked the end of the line for Petty, who allowed six runs on nine hits, one walk and five strikeouts over his 3.0 innings of work. He took the loss, falling to 6-12 on the season.

The Bats responded with a two-run triple by Connor Joe, cutting the gap in half at 6-3 through four innings.

After a pair of singles to open the fifth inning and a pair of groundouts, Lockhart was removed after 4.2 innings pitched. Matt Seelinger needed just two pitches to escape the jam. The Texan finished his night after allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Toledo tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly by Brian Serven at 7-3.

Woo-Suk Go entered in the sixth inning for Toledo and danced around a one-out single by Vilade.

Go returned for the seventh inning, but a walk and a single put the righty in a jam. With one out in the inning, the Hens changed to Brant Hurter. Blake Dunn dropped a bunt and a run came home on an errant throw to make it 7-4. Go wound up earning the victory to move to 1-0.

After saving the first two games of the series for the Bats, Luis Mey entered in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Anderson and Unroe reached base to begin the inning, Trei Cruz legged out a two-run stand-up triple, and later scoring on a groundout by Baddoo to make it 10-4.

After setting Louisville down in order in the eighth, the Hens added on two more against catcher Eric Yang who had moved to the mound to finish the game for the visitors. Gage Workman clubbed an opposite-field two-run home run to put the game on ice at 12-4.

Tyler Mattison entered to finish it out for the Hens, striking out a pair and allowing a two-out single in the ninth inning to secure a series-tying 12-4 victory.

NOTABLES:

Jace Jung: 4-5, 2 RBI, 3 R

Max Anderson: 4-5, 2 RBI, 2 R

Brian Serven: 2-3, 3 RBI

The Toledo Mud Hens will take on the Louisville Bats again on Saturday, September 13, at Fifth Third Field with the victor earning the chance to win the series on Sunday.







International League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.