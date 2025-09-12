Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (27-37, 57-80) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-37, 56-82)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Alek Manoah (1-1, 3.09) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (1-3, 6.26)

CARDIAC WINGS: Down to their final strike, the Rochester Plates capped off a late comeback with a walk-off homer Thursday night to beat the Buffalo Bisons, 8-7...2B JOSÉ TENA delivered the game-winning hit, a three-run shot deep into the night in right-center field...3B J.T. ARRUDA logged a pair of hits, including his first triple of the year at the plate...1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up his 24th multi-hit effort of the season, ripping a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and adding a single in the eighth inning...the Red Wings will look to build on the win against the Bisons on Friday night...Buffalo will send RHP Alek Manoah against Red Wings RHP RILEY CORNELIO.

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: 2B JOSÉ TENA'S walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth marked the Red Wings ninth walkoff of the season, and fourth to leave the yard...eight of their nine walk-off wins have come during night games...dating back to the beginning of the 2023 season, Rochester has walked-off 29 total times, most of any Triple-A team...the Red Wings four walk-off homers are tied for the most by any International League club this season (NOR, LHV), and match their highest total in a season since at least 2004 (4 in '23 & '05).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: 2B JOSÉ TENA crushed a three-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth inning, adding a double earlier in the game and propelling the Wings to a dramatic comeback victory...the Dominican Republic native has logged a hit in eight of his nine games played in September, sporting a .289 batting average (11-for-38) with two home runs, two doubles, and five RBI across the month...

The homer marked Tena's fifth career walk-off hit, and second home run (7/5/2024 w/ COL).

J.T. PHONE HOME: 3B J.T. ARRUDA finishing 2-for-4 with a Triple, a single, and one RBI in the ballgame...his triple in the bottom of the fifth inning marks his first this season and first since August 10th, 2024, with Double-A Harrisburg against Bowie (BAL)...the California native has logged a hit in six out of seven games in September, sporting a .333 batting average (8-for-24), including two multi-hit efforts with one home run, one triple, one double, and three RBI in the month so far.

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES logged his 24th multi-hit effort, and third in his last four games Thursday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, a single, and one run scored in the victory...his triple in the fifth inning marked his first Triple-A three-bagger, and first since 5/14 with Double-A Harrisburg at Altoona (PIT)...on Thursday games with Rochester this season, the Miami product is registering a .364 batting average (20-for-55) with a 1.026 OPS while smacking one home run, one triple, six doubles, and driving in seven runs.

OBI-JUAN KENOBI: DH JUAN YEPEZ tallied his second multi-hit performance since rejoining Rochester on 9/2 and ninth of the season with the Wings, smacking two singles and crossing the plate twice to push his hitting streak to six consecutive games...over the course of the streak since 9/3, the Venezuelan native is posting a .364 batting average (8-for-22) with a .809 OPS while collecting one double, four runs, and four RBI.

SAM-I-AMPSON: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON delivered 6.0 innings in his 200th career Minor League start last night, allowing four earned on three hits while striking out four and walking three...of his 15 starts with Rochester since he joined the team on 5/7, he has logged at least 5.0 innings in 12 of them, and 6.0 frames in seven.

ORANGE JULIAN: RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ kept the Buffalo offense at bay in the eighth inning, striking out the side in order on Thursday night...the outing marks the first time he has struck out the side in order since 8/5 with Oklahoma City (LAD)...since making his first appearance with Rochester on 8/20, the Dominican Republic native holds a share of the lead among Wings pitchers in appearances (9), strikeouts, (15), and holds (2)...

The right-hander collected his 150th Triple-A strikeout during his scoreless frame.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1997: With the Governor's Cup Finals tied at one game apiece heading back to Rochester, the Red Wings took game three of the series by a score of 3-1, 28 years ago today over the Columbus Clippers...34-year-old RHP DAVE PAVLAS, who at the time was the Clippers all-time leader in saves and a co-MVP of their 1996 championship team, delivered 7.0 innings of one-run baseball for Rochester... JIM WAWRUCK drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the second, and then P.J. FORBES homered to left in the third for a 2-0 lead...the Clippers scored their lone run in the fifth, but WILLIS OTANEZ answered for Rochester with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to close the scoring.







