Braun Tremendous in Tough Luck Loss as Stripers Blanked, 3-0, in Nashville

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Lucas Braun was sensational in his first Triple-A road start on Friday night, throwing 6.0 two-hit, one-run innings. That run was enough to beat him, however, as the Gwinnett Stripers (33-34) fell 3-0 to the Nashville Sounds (35-32) at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 3-1.
Decisive Plays: The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when Steward Berroa broke up Braun's no-hit bid with a leadoff bunt single and scored from third on a double play ball off the bat of Oliver Dunn. In the seventh, the Sounds scratched out two runs against Anderson Pilar on a bases-loaded walk and another run-scoring double play off the bat of Ethan Murray. The Stripers were held to four hits - all singles - and never had a runner reach third base.
Key Contributors: Braun (L, 1-1) lost despite his second consecutive quality start (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). Conner Capel (2-for-3, stolen base) had two of Gwinnett's four hits. Former Striper Tucker Davidson (W, 1-0) went 6.2 innings (3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) for the Sounds, and relievers Will Childers (H, 2) and Craig Yoho (S, 8) finished off the four-hit shutout
Noteworthy: Gwinnett has now been shut out 16 times this season, tops in the International League. Hayden Harris threw a scoreless eighth inning (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), extending his scoreless innings streak to 15.2 spanning his last 13 outings with the Stripers.
Next Game (Saturday, September 13): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP JR Ritchie (3-1, 2.79 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.86 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
