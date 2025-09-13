Redbirds Beat Jumbo Shrimp, Clinch First Winning Season Since 2018
Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 6-1 victory on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Memphis clinched its first winning season since 2018 with the 75th victory of the season. The Redbirds finished an even 74-74 in 2024, the club's best campaign since it won the Triple-A Championship over the Durham Bulls in 2018 and went 83-57 in the regular season. The winning season in 2025 is the first in the tenure of manager Ben Johnson.
The Redbirds offense proved efficient with six runs on seven hits. Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Shortstop JJ Wetherholt, second baseman Cesar Prieto and first baseman Matt Lloyd each reached twice and drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor allowed one run on three hits, walked three and struck out five in 4.1 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher lowered his International League-leading ERA to 3.26, over a half-run better than second place. Additionally, Taylor sits top-5 in innings pitched (4th, 132.1), AVG against (2nd, .229), WHIP (2nd, 1.19) and win percentage (1st, .692). Skylar Hales (4-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless frames and struck out five in relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
