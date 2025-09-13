Omaha Takes Series from Knights with 4th Straight Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a fourth straight game over the Charlotte Knights, with a 10-1 series-clinching victory Friday night.

Cole Ragans made a Major League rehab start with the Storm Chasers on Friday night. The southpaw opened the game with 3.2 scoreless innings, throwing1-2-3 frames in the 1st and 2nd. He pitched 2 outs into the 4th inning before Nick Robertson entered the game to get the final out of the frame.

Robertson combined with Ragans to retire 8 straight batters between the 4th and 6th innings, as he pitched a 1-2-3 frame in the 5th.

After 5.5 scoreless innings from both teams, the Storm Chasers jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 6th. MJ Melendez led off with a double, then John Rave connected on a 2-run home run. Harold Castro added a double before scoring on a 2-run home run from Dairon Blanco.

Ryan Hendrix followed Robertson in the 7th, though the Knights worked on the board with a bases-loaded walk for a 4-1 score, though still in favor of Omaha.

In the bottom of the 7th, Omaha extended its lead to 7-1. Diego Castillo singled, then Melendez hit Omaha's 3rd 2-run home run of the night. Rave doubled then scored on a Blanco single.

Brandon Johnson offered a scoreless 8th inning, facing just one over the minimum. The Storm Chasers continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the 8th, as a 3-run double from Rave put the score at 10-1, further in favor of Omaha.

Johnson returned for a scoreless 9th inning, securing the 10-1 win for the Storm Chasers.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







