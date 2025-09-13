Dombkowski Dominates as Indians Blank I-Cubs
Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Dombkowski powered through the Iowa Cubs offense with just one hit allowed and a career-high 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings as the Indianapolis Indians brought home a 4-0 victory on Friday night at Victory Field.
Following Dombkowski's staggering performance in which he struck out seven of his first nine batters faced and he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, Valentin Linraez (W, 1-0) and Wilkin Ramos continued the shutout bid through the end of the game. It was the Indians (38-29, 79-61) second two-hit shutout of the season, following May 2 at Omaha.
While the pitching staff worked its magic against Iowa (34-32, 73-67), the Indians offense got on the board with four runs in the seventh. Five consecutive batters reached base safely, a stretch capped by RBI singles from Shawn Ross and Tsung-Che Cheng against Caleb Kilian (L, 1-1). Mike Jarvis capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Dombkowski's 11 strikeouts were the most by an Indians pitcher since Mike Burrows (11) on May 11 vs. Columbus.
The Indians and I-Cubs will face off again on Saturday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 3.00) will take the mound for Iowa while Indy has yet to name a starter.
