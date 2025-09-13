Morgan's Walk-Off Homer Sinks Tides

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (29-36 | 59-79) fell 5-3 to the Durham Bulls (35-30 | 80-60) Friday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park behind Tre' Morgan's walk-off two-run home run. Norfolk recorded three runs on three hits, with all three being solo home runs.

Reed Trimble went 2-for-4 with two home runs, the second multi-homer game of his minor league career (8/9/24 at Hickory). Jud Fabian would tie the game up at three with an opposite field, solo homer in the seventh inning, his 15th home run of the season.

Tre' Morgan would carry the offensive load for the Bulls, as he went 3-for-5 with a double, the two-run walk off homer, and four RBI. Tristan Peters (2-for-4) and Tanner Murray (2-for-4, 2 2B) would also put up multi-hit efforts. Bulls' starter, Logan Workman, allowed the two solo homers to Reed Trimble as his only hits surrendered, and struck out a season-high 10 hitters.

The Tides and Bulls will play a split doubleheader tomorrow, with game two being a make-up from July 6 at Harbor Park due to inclement weather. Game one will start at 1:00 PM, with RHP Levi Wells (0-0, 7.59) starting for the Tides opposite RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 4.85) and the Bulls. Game two is slated for 6:00 PM and lined up to be a bullpen game.







