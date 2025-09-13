Bisons Sneak Past Red Wings Friday Night

The Rochester Red Wings looked to build on their comeback victory in Friday night's contest against Buffalo, but fell in a close contest, 4-3. RHP Riley Cornelio delivered a quality start, hurling 6.0 innings of one-run baseball on eight strikeouts, marking his Triple-A career-high. DH Phillip Glasser recorded the only Wings multi-hit effort of the night with two singles at the plate.

The Red Wings first got to Bisons RHP Alek Manoah in the bottom of the third. C Francisco Mejía led off the inning with a line drive to right field, clearing the fence for his sixth long ball of the year. Rochester held a 1-0 lead going into the fourth inning.

Buffalo responded with a run of their own in the top of the fourth. After the Bisons drew three consecutive walks to lead off the inning, 2B Leo Jiménez sent a fly ball into center for a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame. Rochester pitching followed up the sac fly with two outs to leave the game tied at the end of the inning.

Rochester reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. LF Darren Baker ripped a leadoff single, and Phillip Glasser laced a single of his own to put two runners on and nobody out. Two batters later, CF Nick Schnell grounded out, but an ensuing throwing error allowed both runners to cross the plate, giving Rochester the 3-1 advantage.

The Bisons immediately surged back with a rally of their own in the top of the seventh inning. After a single from 2B Leo Jiménez, a fielding error during the next at-bat put two runners on with one out. 1B Michael Stefanic lined a single into right field to score one run, and a fielding error two batters later scored another, giving Buffalo its first lead of the night, 4-3.

The Red Wings looked to plate one run to tie the game in the ninth inning, but went down in order to lose the fourth game of the series, 4-3.

Right-hander Riley Cornelio took the bump in Friday night's contest, delivering 6.0 innings of one hit and three walks, punching out eight Bisons in the process. RHP Seth Shuman was the next man up in the seventh inning, getting two outs while allowing three unearned runs on one hit, striking out two. RHP Daison Acosta relieved Shuman in the seventh, getting an out to get out of trouble while allowing two walks in the frame. RHP Erick Mejia took over in the top of the eighth inning, hurling 1.0 scoreless frame while striking out one. RHP Eduardo Salazar came out for the ninth inning, tossing 1.0 clean frame while striking out one.

RHP Riley Cornelio earned Player of the Game honors on Friday night, hurling 6.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out eight Buffalo batters, and recording his third quality start with Rochester. His eight-strikeout performance marks his highest total in a game with Rochester and his highest total since his nine-punchout effort with Double-A Harrisburg on July 22 against Akron (CLE).

The Red Wings will look to get back on track against the Bisons on Saturday night. The Wings will send RHP Bryce Conley to duel against the Buffalo RHP Adam Kloffenstein. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM from Innovative Field.







