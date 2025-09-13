Ding Dong the Streak Is Dead, Saints Snap 12-Game Losing Skid with 4-3 Victory

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It wasn't the prettiest game played over the last two weeks, but when you're trying to snap a franchise high 12-game losing streak nobody cares how you do it. The St. Paul Saints did just enough as they took down the Columbus Clippers 4-3 on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 7,789.

Gabby Gonzalez got things rolling for the Saints in the second when he led off with a double to left-center. Emmanuel Rodriguez walked to put runners at first and second and nobody out. With two outs Patrick Winkel came through with an RBI single to left putting the Saints up 1-0.

Mick Abel, making his second start since being optioned, was strong through the first three innings. He gave up three singles, but was never in much trouble as he punched out five. In the fourth, however, three, two out runs by the Clippers gave them the lead. Johnathan Rodriguez led off with a single to left. With two outs Dom Nuñez walked putting runners at first and second. Christian Cairo tied the game with an RBI single to left-center. With runners at the corners a wild pitch advanced Cairo to second. That proved costly because Milan Tolentino's ground ball to first was snagged on a backhand diving play by Kyler Fedko, but his throw to Mick Abel coming over to cover the bag was dropped and the error allowed two runs to score giving the Clippers a 3-1 lead. Abel went 4.0 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

A leadoff walk to Emmanuel Rodriguez in the bottom of the inning led to a Saints run. With one out Jonah Bride singled to right, moving Rodriguez to third. Winkel then hit a ground ball to first that was fielded by Dayan Frias. He touched first and then threw to second to complete the double play, but not before Rodriguez scored getting the Saints to within a run at 3-2.

Reliever Christian MacLeod was incredible for the Saints keeping the game close. He came into the game in the fifth and allowed a runner in each inning of the first three he pitched while striking out five, including all three outs in the sixth around a one out double.

Free passes put the Saints on top on the sixth. Walker Jenkins led off the inning with a walk. With one out Rodriguez walked. Payton Eeles then singled to left-center scoring Jenkins tying the game at three. After a pitching change, a walk to Bride loaded the bases. Winkel's groundout to first plated Rodriguez putting the Saints up 4-3.

The biggest moment of the game came in the eighth. With one out MacLeod walked Cooper Ingle and that was followed by an infield single to first by Dayan Frias putting runners at first and second. After a MacLeod strikeout, the Saints went to their bullpen for Trent Baker. Cairo singled to right and Ingle tried to score, but Gonzalez gunned him out at the plate maintaining the Saints one run lead. MacLeod went 3.2 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out seven.

In the ninth, Baker shut the door. He gave up a two out double to Kahlil Watson, but got Will Wilson to fly out to center ending the game and the losing streak. The Saints snapped two franchise long losing streaks, the 12-game overall losing streak and eight in a row at home.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday evening at CHS Field at 5:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Connor Prielipp (0-2, 4.50) to the mound against Clippers LHP Will Dion (4-8, 4.18). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.