Tolentino's Slam Leads Clippers to Third Straight Win

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Columbus Clippers won for the third time in three tries since arriving in Minnesota, knocking off the Saints on Thursday by a score of 4-3.

The big blow was delivered by Milan Tolentino, who crushed his 20th home run of the season over the right field wall with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 5th inning.

Parker Mushinski (5-5) earned the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief work.

With the win on Thursday, Columbus improves to 25-39 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 59-77 overall this season.

