SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 12, 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-28, 83-56) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-22, 82-56)

September 12, 2025 | Game 139 | Home Game 71 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Ryan Cusick (3-0, 7.03) vs. RH Sean Boyle (8-9, 4.79)

Cusick: Allowed 1 R over 3.0 shutout relief innings on 9/07 vs. TOL with 3 K & 1 HB (16-2 Mud Hens)

Boyle: Worked 4.0 scoreless in 9/0-2 ND @ WOR, allowing 3 H with 3 K & 0 BB (5-0 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (September 11, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. Tied at two heading into the bottom of the eighth, Jose Rojas lifted the go-ahead run with a solo shot to right, powering the RailRiders to victory.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring in the top of the fourth against Yankees #11 Prospect Brendan Beck. Payton Henry doubled home Gabriel Rincones, Jr. for a 1-0 edge. The IronPigs extended the advantage in the top of the sixth. After Beck was lifted for Yerry De Los Santos, Henry reached on an error, scoring Rincones, Jr. from second for a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game in the bottom of the seventh off IronPigs starter Alan Rangel. Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones led off with a single and reached third with two outs on a Jemier Candelario double. Braden Shewmake roped a single to right, plating a pair and tying the game at two. With two outs in the home half of the eighth, Rojas gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead, blasting his 30th home run of the year, a 413-foot bomb to right field for a 3-2 margin.

Beck pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight. Kervin Castro (5-1) pitched one scoreless frame for the win, and Joel Kuhnel closed the door with his seventh save of the season. Rangel tossed 7.0 frames, surrendering two runs on six hits, striking out eight.

Andrew Walling (0-1) allowed one run on one hit in the loss.

IRONRAIL RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the 2025 edition of the IronRail Series against Lehigh Valley at nine wins apiece with three games remaining. The RailRiders won the 2024 iteration 14-10.

THE CHASE- With nine games to go in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a four-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Toledo is six back and Lehigh Valley is now 6.5 games out. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23. The Triple-A National Championship Game is slated for 10:00 P.M. ET on September 27 in Las Vegas when the IL winner squares off against the Pacific Coast League champions.

30/100- Jose Rojas joined skipper Shelley Duncan and Jorge Vasquez as the only players in SWB franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in a single season. Duncan broke his own record of 25 with 30 during his 2009 MVP campaign, the year he also drove in 99. Jorge Vasquez broke Duncan's mark with a 32-homer season in 2011. Rojas joins Torey Lovullo as the only players in franchise history to drive in 100 or more runs. Lovullo drove in a club record 106 during the 1999 campaign.

KING OF CLUTCH- Nearly half of Jose Rojas' 30 home runs have come in key situations this season. Four have tied games and 10 have been go-ahead home runs by the 31-year-old. Thirteen of 30 have been hit in the seventh inning or later. Rojas also has four multi-homer games this season, including three in the second half.

BOYLE ON THE BUMP- Right-hander Sean Boyle makes his 27th appearance and 22nd start of the year on Friday night, three of which have been against the IronPigs. Lehigh Valley has tagged Boyle with three losses in three games this season, plating 10 runs over 13.1 innings of work. Boyle has struck out 14 and walked just three against the IronPigs this season.

ALL GOOD THINGS...- Wednesday's loss was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first of the year when Allan Winans appeared in a game. The RailRiders were 19-0 in games the right-hander had pitched in between 16 starts and three relief outings prior to Wednesday.

POWER SWING- Spencer Jones leads Minor League Baseball with 33 home runs this season, split between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones leads Lazaro Montes from the Seattle Mariners' system and Ryan Ward from the LA Dodgers organization by one.

WHAT'S THE DIFF- As play starts tonight, the RailRiders have the best run differential in the International League. Over 138 games played, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 136 more runs than they have allowed. Only one other club, Durham, has scored over 100 runs more than they have allowed (+109). The RailRiders sport a league-best +91 run differential over 66 games played in the second half.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have one homestand and one road trip remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate. Five of the final nine games this season are day games. The RailRiders are 26-15 in day contests this season.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders have won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won 11 of those 15 series since May 27.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Detroit 9-3 in the series finale. Aaron Judge homered twice, giving him 361 in his career, matching Joe DiMaggio for fourth-most in franchise history... Somerset shut out Reading 4-0 to clinch a second-half postseason playoff berth. Carlos Lagrange struck out five over six scoreless in the win.







