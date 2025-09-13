Kodai Senga Stars as Syracuse Beats Worcester, 3-1, on Friday Night
Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Kodai Senga struck out eight batters and allowed just one run in six innings pitched on Friday night to lead the Syracuse Mets to a 3-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night in front of an electric crowd of 7,671 at NBT Bank Stadium.
Worcester (71-70, 30-37) struck first in the top of the second inning. Jhostynxon Garcia led off with a single. Moved to second base on a Nathan Hickey ground out, and Garcia scored on a Max Ferguson double for a 1-0 Red Sox lead.
Syracuse (72-70, 41-26) responded in the bottom of the fifth. Jose Azocar led off with a walk, and Kevin Parada doubled to put runners at second and third base. Azocar scored on a Yonny Hernandez ground out, tying the game up, 1-1. Gilberto Celestino followed with a single that brought home Parada and gave Syracuse a 2-1 lead.
The Mets added to their advantage in the seventh. Hernandez led off with a single. Celestino followed with a ground ball to shortstop, but a bad throw to second base resulted in an error that allowed Hernandez to score for a 3-1 Mets edge.
Senga was awesome on the mound for Syracuse, allowing three hits and one run with no walks and eight strikeouts in six innings. Austin Warren followed with two scoreless and hitless innings, and Richard Lovelady pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his eighth save of the season.
The Mets and Red Sox continue their six-game series on Saturday with the fifth game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Kodai Senga on the mound
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Omaha Takes Series from Knights with 4th Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Kodai Senga Stars as Syracuse Beats Worcester, 3-1, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Ding Dong the Streak Is Dead, Saints Snap 12-Game Losing Skid with 4-3 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Fall, 9-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Beat Jumbo Shrimp, Clinch First Winning Season Since 2018 - Memphis Redbirds
- Davidson Hurls Gem In Sounds Shutout Victory Over Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops First Game Of Series Against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Murphy Deals Five Scoreless in Knights' Loss to Storm Chasers - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Unable to Stifle Mud Hens' Offensive Onslaught, Fall 12-4 - Louisville Bats
- Anderson, Jung Club Four Hits In Friday Win Over Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Rebound to Snag Third Win in Four Games Against RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Morgan Mashes Walk-0ff Homer as Bulls Topple Tides, 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Braun Tremendous in Tough Luck Loss as Stripers Blanked, 3-0, in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Slip Past Rochester 5-4 on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Dombkowski Dominates as Indians Blank I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Sneak Past Red Wings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Morgan's Walk-Off Homer Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Indy Scores Late to Take 4-0 Win over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Anderson Fans Seven, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Storm Chasers Announce 2025 Award Winners - Omaha Storm Chasers
- September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 12, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tolentino's Slam Leads Clippers to Third Straight Win - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Kodai Senga Stars as Syracuse Beats Worcester, 3-1, on Friday Night
- Syracuse Loses to Worcester, 10-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Fall to Red Sox, 4-1, on Wednesday Night
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 9th to Sunday, September 14th
- Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon