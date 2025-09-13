Davidson Hurls Gem In Sounds Shutout Victory Over Stripers

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Tucker Davidson spun a scoreless quality start in the Nashville Sounds 3-0 shutout win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday from First Horizon Park. Daz Cameron increased his on-base streak to 15 games with a single, while Will Childers and Craig Yoho combined for 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Sounds did not record a hit or a run against Stripers starter Lucas Braun until the bottom of the sixth. Steward Berroa legged out a bunt single and moved to third on a base hit by Cameron. The single by Cameron extended his on-base streak to 15 games. Oliver Dunn grounded into a double play, allowing Berroa to score and make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Davidson collected a groundout to first to record the second out of the seventh inning, which was the left-hander's last batter of the game. Overall, Davidson let up three hits and punched out two without allowing a walk over 6.2 scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nashville created a couple of insurance runs off Gwinnett reliever Anderson Pilar. Jeferson Quero singled, while Anthony Seigler and Raynel Delgado worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Eric Haase worked a walk, letting Quero plate from third and make it 2-0. Ethan Murray grounded into a double play, but Seigler was able to score and increase the lead 3-0.

Childers and Yoho shut the door for the last 2.1 innings, finalizing a 3-0 win for the Sounds.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.46) takes the ball for Nashville on Saturday, looking for a series victory. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

A GEM IN DAVIDSON COUNTY: Tucker Davidson worked his first quality start in five games with Nashville since signing a minor league deal with the Brewers on August 22. The left-hander worked 6.2 scoreless innings with three hits allowed, two strikeouts, and no walks. Davidson spent the first 6+ years as a pro in the Atlanta organization after being drafted in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft out of Tascosa High School in Amarillo, Texas. His time with Atlanta included 23 starts for Gwinnett between 2019-2022. His 6.2 IP is the longest outing for a Nashville starter since Jacob Misiorowski worked 7.0 IP on May 15th on the road in Memphis. Davidson had three quality starts for Norfolk during the 2024 season with his last coming on September 15 on the road in Durham. The Sounds now have 26 quality starts from their pitching staff.

THE STREAK LIVES ON: Daz Cameron extended his current on-base streak to 15 games after finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout on Friday night. The 15-game streak is tied for the sixth-longest streak for a Nashville player this season and the longest for Nashville since he posted a 19-game streak from July 10 to August 7. Cameron now has a hit in three straight games and is hitting .232 (13-for-56) since beginning his streak on August 21.

CRAIG BEING CRAIG: Brewers no. 16-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked his 10th scoreless appearance over his last 12 games played. On the year, Yoho has pitched in 41 Triple-A games for Nashville and has a win (5) and save (8) in back-to-back nights in the series. On the year, Yoho has 36 scoreless appearances and owns a 0.99 ERA over his 45.1 IP with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks. In 55 career games with Nashville, he is 6-2 and has a career 1.06 ERA and has held opponents to a .163 BAA (34-for-209) and a owns a 1.06 WHIP.







