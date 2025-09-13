Jacksonville Drops First Game Of Series Against Memphis

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite Morgan McSweeney's six strikeouts, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-1 to the Memphis Redbirds in Friday's match up at VyStar Ballpark, in front of 6,540.

Memphis (75-65, 34-33) took the lead early in the first. JJ Wetherholt walked to start the frame. He advanced via a walk and moved to third on a fly out. In the next at bat, Matt Koperniak cracked an RBI single, making it 1-0. Immediately after, Koperniak stole second base, advancing to third on a ground out. In the ensuing at bat, Matt Loyd smacked an RBI single, giving the Redbirds an early two-run advantage.

Jacksonville (84-58, 37-30) responded in the third. Bennett Hostetler opened with a walk and advanced on a balk. Cody Morissette walked and Mark Coley II was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Matthew Etzel plated Hostetler on a double play, making it 2-1.

The Redbirds added to their lead in the fifth. With two outs, Mike Antico tripled. Immediately after, Wetherholt knocked an RBI single, extending their lead to 3-1.

Memphis scored three more in the seventh. Michael Siani walked to start the inning then advanced to second via a wild pitch. In the next plate appearance, Antico walked. Wetherholt was then hit by a pitch, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, César Prieto walked, scoring Siani from third. In the next at bat, Koperniak smashed an RBI single. In the following at bat, Blaze Jordan plated the third run of the inning on a double play, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Jacksonville and Memphis will continue the series in Saturday's contest starting at 6:35 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 5.79 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against RHP Max Rajcic (0-2, 4.85 ERA) for the Redbirds. Coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.