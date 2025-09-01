Stripers' Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 6-4 Loss to Norfolk

August 31, 2025

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-27) held 1-0 and 4-2 leads against the Norfolk Tides (26-29) but ended up losing 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Norfolk scored twice without a hit in the ninth inning to take the lead, snapping the Stripers' season-best five-game winning streak.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from David McCabe. Norfolk took the lead in the second on a two-run double courtesy of Livan Soto. The Stripers bounced back in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs to go up 4-2. RBI singles by Cade Bunnell and Luke Waddell highlighted the frame. Norfolk scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings on a pair of Silas Ardoin doubles to tie it at 4-4. The Tides took the lead in the ninth, loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter, then scoring on a strikeout wild pitch and bases-loaded walk. Gwinnett brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but could not come back.

Key Contributors: Waddell (3-for-4, double, RBI) led the Stripers' offense. Bunnell (2-for-4, RBI) and Jonathan Ornelas (2-for-4, double) also finished with multi-hit games. For Norfolk, Ardoin doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs. The Tides bullpen' combined for 6.0 scoreless innings, with Yaramil Hiraldo (W, 1-0) working the final 2.0 frames.

Noteworthy: The Stripers, 5-1 this week against Norfolk, have won four of five home series in the second half. Gwinnett finishes the year with a 12-6 record against Norfolk in 2025. Ornelas hit .364 (8-for-22) with one double, four home runs, five runs, eight RBIs, one steal, and a 1.319 OPS in six games during the week.

Next Game (Monday, September 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 4:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect RHP JR Ritchie (3-1, 3.62 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against RHP Jesse Scholtens (0-1, 6.35 ERA) of the Bulls. Kick back and enjoy your day off at the ballpark for a special Monday Labor Day game. Radio Broadcast: 3:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







