Gwinnett Stripers' JR Ritchie Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Minor League Baseball today named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander JR Ritchie the International League Pitcher of the Week for August 25-31.

The 22-year-old Ritchie made one start during the week, August 27 vs. Norfolk. In his seventh career Triple-A start, he struck out a career-high 11 batters over 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings. He allowed just two walks and one hit batter in the 84-pitch outing, earning his third victory as Gwinnett won 2-1.

For the week, Ritchie ranked among league pitching leaders in ERA (T-1st, 0.00), BAA (2nd, .053), strikeouts (T-3rd, 11), and WHIP (T-5th, 0.50). Ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect by MLB.com, he is 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and .174 BAA in seven starts with Gwinnett.

It is the first career International League weekly award for Ritchie, who joined the Stripers for his Triple-A debut on July 16 shortly after starting for the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. He is the second Gwinnett pitcher to win the award this season, joining Nathan Wiles (May 26-June 1).

Ritchie is scheduled to start for the Stripers today in a special Monday game for Labor Day at Coolray Field. The opener of a seven-game series vs. the Durham Bulls begins at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Listen to the game on MyCountry993.com, or stream live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







International League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.