Bisons Second-To-Last Homestand of 2025 Starts Tuesday vs. Syracuse

Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

The Bisons have just two more homestands left this season, but the Herd returns home to Sahlen Field THIS WEEK for a jam-packed six-game series against the Syracuse Mets that keeps the summertime fun going for baseball fans and families in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

The six-game homestand is highlighted by the return of the Bisons 5th annual Hockey Day at the Ballpark, Saturday, Sept. 6 (1:05 p.m.), in collaboration with the Buffalo Sabres and presented by Legends. Sabres forward Zach Benson will have the Ceremonial First Pitch duties, while the ballpark gates will open early at 11:30 a.m. for a Prospects Autograph Session featuring recent 1st round picks forward Konsta Helenius and defenseman Radim Mrtka. Sabretooth and Sabres Opening Night Ticket Giveaways are included as well as the team's rescheduled Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by The Travel Team.

This week's homestand also includes the team's Hispanic Heritage Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:05 p.m.), the team's second-to-last Fireworks Show of 2025. The night will include a Club Level Party, Food Specials, Live Music and the final Luces de Buffalo appearance of the season. The Bisons are also holding a First Responders Appreciation Game on Sunday, September 7 (12:05 p.m.) and offering all first responders up to 4 FREE Tickets to the game with a valid ID at the Box Office.

The homestand starts on Tuesday (6:05 p.m.) with the club's final Tops Dog Day at the Park, where all dogs are allowed into the ballpark for free with any ticket purchased. TICKETS for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, September 2 vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.)

- Tops Dog Day at the Park (LAST ONE OF 2025). All dogs are allowed in for free with an adult ticket purchase.

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, September 3 vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.)

- Win-It Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, September 4 vs. Syracuse (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Insurance, featuring the Bisons 'reverse retro' uniforms.

-Special mini helmets available for concession purchase.

Friday, September 5 vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

ONLY 2 FRIDAYNIGHTBASH! GAMES REMAIN IN 2025!

- Hispanic Heritage Night, in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY. Final Luces de Buffalo game of 2025, presented by Rodriguez Construction. Live Music from Son Borikua on the plaza and Food Specials (Adobo Chicken, Black Beans & Rice Platters, Empanadas, Churros) while supplies last.

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and select Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 vs. Syracuse (1:05 p.m. | Gates SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.)

- Hockey Day at the Ballpark, in collaboration with the Buffalo Sabres and presented by Legends. Zack Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Sabretooth Appearance, Sabres Opening Night Ticket Giveaways.

-Sabres Prospect Autograph Session from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. featuring Konsta Helenius, Radim Mrtka, Anton Wahlberg and Matteo Costantini. (one signed item per play, no photos, Line A: Helenius/Wahlberg, Line B: Mrtka/Costantini. *subject to change).

- Bisons Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by The Travel Team, to the first 1,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.

Sunday, September 7 vs. Syracuse (12:05 p.m. |Gates 11:30 a.m.)

- First Responders Appreciation Game - All First Responders can claim up to 4 FREE Tickets to the game by showing a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office (open at 9:00 a.m.).

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







