Bisons Lose Second Straight to Indianapolis, 2-1 Saturday Night
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. -Elieser Hernandez allowed just two hits in his Buffalo Bisons debut, but a pair of runs scored by Indianapolis allowed the Indians to defeat the Bisons 2-1 on Saturday night at Victory Field.
Hernandez was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on August 15 and assigned to Buffalo, making his Bisons' debut on Saturday against Indianapolis. The right-hander did not allow a base runner until the one out single by Sammy Siani that helped the home team's rally in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Buffalo was able to push across the game's first run promptly in the top of the first inning. Joey Loperfido led off the game with a base hit against Chase Shugart. Loperfido advanced to second base on a passed ball and then scored on a Yohendrick Piñango two-out single for a 1-0 Bisons lead. That would be the only run the team would score on the night, however.
The Bisons would record just one more base hit in the game when Michael Stefanic collected a two-out single against Hunter Barco in the top of the fourth inning.
Siani's single with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning was immediately followed by an RBI triple from Jase Bowen. Both men would score after the ball was misplayed in center field, leading to a 2-1 Indianapolis advantage.
Hernandez finished his first start for Buffalo allowing just two hits and two runs, with only one of the runs earned. The right-hander allowed just one walk while striking out three. Dillon Tate and Braydon Fisher each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to keep the Bisons within a run late in the game.
However, a pair of relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings for Indianapolis to preserve the one-run victory. Both teams combined for just seven hits in the game, and there were three total walks issued between the two pitching staffs.
The Bisons and Indianapolis will conclude their six-game series with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Alek Manoah will start for the second time of the week for Buffalo. Pregame coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.
International League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Chad Patrick Hurls Quality Start as Nashville Takes Series Lead Over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Smash Four Home Runs in Series-Clinching Win at Comets - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Blanked by the Sounds, 10-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Nido Powers Toledo to 13-1 Victory over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Morales, Cornelio Lead Red Wings to Victory in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Ornelas Clobbers Pair of Homers as Stripers Win, 8-3, Over Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Sneak by Storm Chasers in Rain-Shortened Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Falls in Low-Scoring Affair to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Durham Defeats Worcester, 7-2, for Third Striaght Victory - Durham Bulls
- O-H, N-O, Saints Lose to Toledo Mud Hens 13-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Fall 7-6 in Weather-Shortened Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Handle Clippers 9-3, Take Series - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Loses Fifth Straight To Stripers - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Lose Second Straight to Indianapolis, 2-1 Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blanked by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bowen's Little-League Homer Lifts Indians over Bisons, 2-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Brandon Sproat Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hitting Clinic Hosted in the New Red Wings Performance Center on October 15 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Scores 10 Runs in Win Over Las Vegas - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Lose Second Straight to Indianapolis, 2-1 Saturday Night
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis
- Clase Comes Through in 5-3 Win over Indianapolis
- Schreck Helps Lead Bisons Offense to 6-3 Victory over Indianapolis
- Bisons 'Hockey Day' with the Sabres on September 6 Includes Zach Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Helenius/Mrtka in Prospect Autograph Session