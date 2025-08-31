Bisons Lose Second Straight to Indianapolis, 2-1 Saturday Night

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. -Elieser Hernandez allowed just two hits in his Buffalo Bisons debut, but a pair of runs scored by Indianapolis allowed the Indians to defeat the Bisons 2-1 on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Hernandez was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on August 15 and assigned to Buffalo, making his Bisons' debut on Saturday against Indianapolis. The right-hander did not allow a base runner until the one out single by Sammy Siani that helped the home team's rally in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Buffalo was able to push across the game's first run promptly in the top of the first inning. Joey Loperfido led off the game with a base hit against Chase Shugart. Loperfido advanced to second base on a passed ball and then scored on a Yohendrick Piñango two-out single for a 1-0 Bisons lead. That would be the only run the team would score on the night, however.

The Bisons would record just one more base hit in the game when Michael Stefanic collected a two-out single against Hunter Barco in the top of the fourth inning.

Siani's single with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning was immediately followed by an RBI triple from Jase Bowen. Both men would score after the ball was misplayed in center field, leading to a 2-1 Indianapolis advantage.

Hernandez finished his first start for Buffalo allowing just two hits and two runs, with only one of the runs earned. The right-hander allowed just one walk while striking out three. Dillon Tate and Braydon Fisher each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to keep the Bisons within a run late in the game.

However, a pair of relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings for Indianapolis to preserve the one-run victory. Both teams combined for just seven hits in the game, and there were three total walks issued between the two pitching staffs.

The Bisons and Indianapolis will conclude their six-game series with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Alek Manoah will start for the second time of the week for Buffalo. Pregame coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







