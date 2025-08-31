Brandon Sproat Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, on Saturday Night
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Behind a gem of a start from Brandon Sproat, the Syracuse Mets outdueled the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2-0, on a sunny Saturday evening at PNC Field.
After a pair of scoreless frames, Syracuse (66-65, 35-21) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning in unlikely fashion. On the first pitch of the inning, Yonny Hernandez smacked a ball over the right-field fence for his first home run of the season, putting the Mets in front, 1-0. With the homer, Hernandez has now reached base in 30 consecutive games.
The one-run lead continued deep into the game thanks to an outstanding start by Brandon Sproat. The right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed just three hits and two walks, and struck out nine batters. Over his last 11 games, Sproat has a 2.44 earned run average through 59 innings pitched.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (77-51, 39-17) had its best chance to score in the bottom of the eighth inning. After Duke Ellis, Jorbit Vivas, and Spencer Jones all walked, the bases were loaded for T.J. Rumfield with two outs. On an 0-2 pitch, Rumfield smoked a ball towards third base, but a leaping Luke Ritter snared the line drive, making a game-saving catch and stranding the bases loaded to end the inning.
In the ninth, Syracuse gave itself an insurance run when Luisangel Acuña doubled and came around to score on an RBI single by Ryan Clifford, extending the lead to 2-0.
The RailRiders made one last effort in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Jeimer Candelario singled, bringing the game-tying run to the plate with Braden Shewmake batting. On the first pitch, Richard Lovelady induced a groundball to the shortstop Acuña, who touched second base and made the throw to first in time, ending the game with a double play.
Syracuse ends its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is scheduled to pitch for the Mets with right-hander Erick Leal slated to go for the RailRiders. First pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Chad Patrick Hurls Quality Start as Nashville Takes Series Lead Over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Smash Four Home Runs in Series-Clinching Win at Comets - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Blanked by the Sounds, 10-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Nido Powers Toledo to 13-1 Victory over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Morales, Cornelio Lead Red Wings to Victory in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Ornelas Clobbers Pair of Homers as Stripers Win, 8-3, Over Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Sneak by Storm Chasers in Rain-Shortened Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Falls in Low-Scoring Affair to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Durham Defeats Worcester, 7-2, for Third Striaght Victory - Durham Bulls
- O-H, N-O, Saints Lose to Toledo Mud Hens 13-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Fall 7-6 in Weather-Shortened Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Handle Clippers 9-3, Take Series - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Loses Fifth Straight To Stripers - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Lose Second Straight to Indianapolis, 2-1 Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blanked by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bowen's Little-League Homer Lifts Indians over Bisons, 2-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Brandon Sproat Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hitting Clinic Hosted in the New Red Wings Performance Center on October 15 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Scores 10 Runs in Win Over Las Vegas - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Brandon Sproat Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, on Saturday Night
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night
- Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night
- Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday
- Mets Lose to RailRiders, 9-4, on Tuesday Night