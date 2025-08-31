August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

IOWA CUBS (63-66, 24-31) at Las Vegas Aviators (74-56, 25-29)

Saturday, August 30 - 9:05 PM - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Will Sanders (7-2, 6.10) vs. RHP Mitch Spence (0-1, 6.27)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Will Sanders will make his 12th start for Iowa and 14th appearance...right-hander Mitch Spence will start for Las Vegas.

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: The I-Cubs scored 10 runs on 11 hits last night en route to a 10-2 win over Las Vegas...the game went three hours and 15 minutes, giving Iowa their third-longest game of the season... Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles homered for Iowa and James Triantos had three hits and scored three runs... Keegan Thompson worked 3.0 scoreless innings in relief and Tyson Miller tossed a scoreless ninth.

HAVING A COW: Infielder Ben Cowles hit his ninth home run of the season and his first since Aug. 3 vs. Indianapolis (14 games played)...in addition, it marked Cowles first home run away from Principal Park this season...he is one home run shy of tying his career high of in 2023.

THE JAGUAR: I-Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcántara hit his 17th homer of the year last night...it was his fourth of the month and he is batting .308 (8-for-26) in his last six games.

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa has not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6...I-Cubs have lost five straight six-game sets and tied twice against Worcester and Sugar Land.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .306 (137-for-447) with 19 home runs and 83 RBI this season...with 20 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

TRI-BOMB: James Triantos went 3-for-5 with three runs last night, giving him his second straight multi-hit game...he also tripled for the first time since Aug. 16, 2024 vs. Columbus...on Thursday, Triantos hit his fifth home run of the season last night and his first since Aug. 1...across his last 20 games, Triantos is batting .321 (27-for-84) with six doubles, one home run, 13 RBI, six stolen bases and nine multi-hit efforts.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Perez has hit 23 home runs this season which ranks tied for fourth in the International League and marks the most homers since Yonathan Perlaza also hit 23 in 2023...no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

VS. THE PCL: The I-Cubs are playing their second consecutive Pacific Coast League opponent, following a six-game series split with Sugar Land...the series-opener vs. Sugar Land on Aug. 19 marked the first time the I-Cubs have played against a PCL opponent since they joined the International League in 2022.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LUKE!: Iowa Cubs reliever Luke Little celebrates his 25th birthday today...he shares this date of birth with Hall of Famer's Ted Williams and Kiki Cuyler ...he also shares a birthday with Adam Wainwright, who is competing in Home Run Derby X tonight at Principal Park in Des Moines...outside of baseball, Luke has the same birthday as actress Cameron Diaz and businessman Warren Buffet.







