Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 at Jacksonville

Rochester Red Wings (24-31, 51-76) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (29-25, 76-53)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 5.60) vs. TBA

CRUSTACEAN KILLERS: The Rochester Red Wings put themselves back on track in Friday night's contest, topping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-1 in the fourth game of the series...RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON silenced the Jumbo Shrimp offense, delivering 5.0 scoreless frames in the contest...four Red Wings logged multi-hit efforts, including LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and SS NASIM NUÑEZ, who drove in two runs apiece...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY added three singles and three stolen bases in the matchup as well... Rochester will look to secure the series win tonight in game five of the six-game set, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the bump for his fifth Triple-A start...

Rochester swiped five bases in the win last night, the fourth time this season they have stolen at least that many in a single game...the Red Wings now have 206 stolen bases this season, just one behind Lehigh Valley for third-most in the International League.

1B YOHANDY MORALES laced an RBI double in the fifth inning, the 250th hit of his professional career.

PINCK FLOYD: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY provided the speed in Friday's matchup, logging three singles and three stolen bases in the victory...the Alabama product set a single-game career high with three stolen bases, bringing his season total to 32 and making him the first Red Wing in franchise history to post a 20 HR/30 SB season...in 10 games since the Toledo series began on 8/19, the former fourth-round draft selection is tied for first in the International League with 17 total hits, tied for third in batting average with a .447 (17-for-38), tied for fourth with 28 total bases, and comes in sixth in OBP (.512) while collecting two home runs, two triples, one double, and driving in 11 runs (T-7th in IL)...

His fourth three-plus hit effort of the month leads all Red Wings in August.

EVERYTHING IS NOT AS IT NASIMS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ delivered his eighth multi-hit and fifth multi-RBI performances of the month, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double, a single, and his team-leading 35th stolen base of the season...he has now picked up a hit in four of his last five games and 13 of 19 in August, carrying a club-best .355 batting average (7th in IL, 22-for-62) with 15 stolen bases (2nd in IL)...over the course of the month, he also leads the team in OBP (.451), ranks second in OPS (.899) and third in SLG (.468)...

The former Miami Marlins farmhand has stolen more bases (15) and driven in more runs this month (17) than strikeouts at the plate (12).

His fourth-inning single marked the 50th hit of his Triple-A career.

SIGNED, S(T)AMPED, DELIVERED: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON quieted the Jumbo Shrimp offense last night, hurling 5.0 shutout frames while allowing three hits and striking out one batter en route to his fourth win of the season...the Washington native has delivered two performances of 5.0-plus innings and no runs in his last three appearances, sporting a 1.59 ERA (3 ER/17 IP) while striking out nine and holding opposing hitters to a .161 batting average during the stretch...in August, the 33 year old is posting a 2.67 ERA (8 ER/27 IP) with 14 strikeouts and just 16 hits allowed during the five-start stretch.

IN THE NICK OF TIME: RF NICK SCHNELL ripped his fifth triple of the year on Friday night, driving in a run in the process...he now has a combined 11 three-baggers this season (6 w/ HBG), tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball...he is the first Red Wing to log five triples in a season since Derek Hill in 2023...

The outfielder took the field for his 100th Triple-A Game last night.

FRANKLINS RED HOT: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN collected his third straight multi-hit performance and 11th of August last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, two RBI and a run scored...through his first 22 games as a Red Wing since he was acquired from Chicago-NL on 8/1, the Arkansas product boasts a .315 batting average (28-for-89) with an .869 OPS while driving in 17 runs...

Franklin's walk in the second inning extended his International League-leading total to 75 in 2025 (63 w/ IOW, 12 w/ ROC).

TENA-CITY: 2B JOSÉ TENA was one of four Red Wings to log multi-hit efforts in Friday night's win, finishing 2-for-5 at the dish with two singles...in six games since returning to Rochester on 8/21, the Dominican Republic native boasts a .318 batting average (7-for-22) with one double and more walks (6) than strikeouts (5)...in games played at night with Rochester this season, the 24-year-old sports a .326 batting average (31-for-95) with a .923 OPS while collecting two home runs, one triple, seven doubles, and driving in 11 runs across 25 contests.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2009: On this day in 2009, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 in extra innings thanks to a dramatic walk-off home run...LF JUSTIN HUBER launched two home runs, a three-run blast in the sixth and a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the tenth inning, lifting the Wings to victory.

2004: On this day in 2004, the Red Wings rolled past the Pawtucket Red Sox 21-5 in just 3:04... they racked up 25 hits and 21 runs, the last time Rochester has reached both marks...RHP BRENT SCHOENING picked up the win on the mound, one of his four with Rochester that season.







