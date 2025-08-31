Chasers Fall 7-6 in Weather-Shortened Game
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-6 Saturday night, in a weather-shortened affair that lasted just 5.0 innings.
After starter Chandler Champlain pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 1st, the IronPigs knocked him out of the game in the 2nd with a 6-run frame. Champlain exited with Chasers down 3-0, the bases loaded and 2 outs, with reliever Stephen Nogosek allowing the 3 inherited runners to score - albeit all unearned to Champlain - for a 6-0 IronPigs lead after 2 innings.
The Storm Chasers climbed back into the game in the 3rd, with a 3-run homer from Jac Caglianone, a 2-run homer from Drew Waters and a solo shot from Harold Castro, going back-to-back with Waters to even the score at 6-6.
Luinder Avila, who came in behind Nogosek in the 3rd inning, allowed a walk and RBI double to open the 4th and put the IronPigs back on top, 7-6. The Storm Chasers drew walks in the bottom of the 4th and 5th innings, and Chazz Martinez retired all 4 batters he faced in relief, but the game went into a delay before the top of the 6th began. Inclement weather led to the game being called after 5 innings, securing a series win for the IronPigs.
The Storm Chasers will look to salvage the series Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CT with right-hander Ben Kudrna scheduled to start for Omaha.
