Redbirds Smash Four Home Runs in Series-Clinching Win at Comets

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with an 8-2 victory on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Memphis smacked four home runs in its fourth win of the series, clinching the set at Oklahoma City. All nine batters recorded a base hit in the win. Each of the two through five hitters hit a home run. Right fielder Bryan Torres went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Designated hitter Matt Koperniak went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (4-5) tossed 5.1 shutout innings on two hits, walked four and struck out seven. The left-handed pitcher lowered his season ERA to 3.49 with the effort. Alex Cornwell tossed a perfect ninth to close out the victory.

Saturday night's win pushed Memphis five wins shy of clinching its first winning season since 2018.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

