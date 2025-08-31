Bats Handle Clippers 9-3, Take Series

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats secured a series victory on Saturday with a 9-3 win over the Columbus Clippers. The Bats have taken four of the first five games of this series and six of their last seven dating back to last Saturday night in Nashville.

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Bats struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and Hector Rodriguez singled through the right side, advancing to second as the throw went to third to try and nab Dunn. Sal Stewart continued his hot streak and extended his on-base streak to 22 games by singling up the middle, putting Louisville ahead 2-0.

The Bats loaded the bases in the second, and as the lineup turned over to the top, Dunn scorched a liner into the left-center gap that was tracked down by centerfielder Kahlil Watson. Davis Wendzel tagged up from third, extending the Louisville lead to three.

Adam Plutko (W, 7-7) got the start for the Bats, and he was stellar. He faced two over the minimum across his first five scoreless innings, adding three strikeouts. He came out for the sixth, with Travis Bazzana reaching on an infield single, which was sandwiched between Plutko's fourth and fifth strikeouts. With two away and a man on second, Plutko forced a popup on the infield, and clinched a quality start.

After Columbus starter Aaron Davenport (L, 3-6) matched Plutko's zeroes for a few innings, he was pulled to open the bottom of the sixth, with Tommy Mace entering in relief. Louisville's offense immediately got back to work, with Wendzel and P.J. Higgins picking up hard-hit singles to set the table for Jack Rogers, who roped one into the right field corner, plating a run. Higgins came in on a wild pitch, and an RBI double by Dunn made it 6-0 Bats in the blink of an eye.

Plutko found himself in a bit of a jam in the top of the seventh, with runners on the corners and one away. He forced a popout to short for the second out, and struck out Yordys Valdes on an elevated cutter, shouting with amped emotion as he walked off the mound after seven shutout innings.

Louisville went station-to-station in the bottom of the seventh, as Triston McKenzie walked the bases loaded before Higgins blooped his fourth hit of the night into center field, plating another run for the Bats. For the second time on the night, a run came home on a wild pitch to the backstop, making it 8-0.

Lefty Joel Valdez came on for the Bats in the eighth. Columbus finally broke through with three singles and a walk, getting on the board with three runs in the frame.

Edwin Rios got one back for Louisville in the bottom of the eighth, popping his 24th home run of the season into the left field seats for his first hit of the series.

Yosver Zulueta got the ninth for the Bats, and he closed the door on the Clippers, securing Louisville's 9-3 victory and the Bats' series win over Columbus.

The Bats (59-72, 27-29 second half) will wrap up their six-game set with the Clippers (53-73, 19-35 second half) on Sunday evening, looking to take five of six. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







