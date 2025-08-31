'Pigs Sneak by Storm Chasers in Rain-Shortened Win
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (77-53, 31-25) survived the rain and an Omaha Storm Chasers (55-75, 24-32) comeback scare for a 7-6 five-inning rain-shortened win on Saturday night at Werner Park.
The 'Pigs opened the scoring with a massive six-run second. Josh Breuax drove in the first run of the game with a bases loaded walk and Rodolfo Castro followed with an RBI single. Johan Rojas brought in another with a fielder's choice before an errant throw on a would-be inning-ending groundout allowed two runs to score. Donovan Walton then capped the frame with one more RBI single.
While the 'Pigs dinked and dunked to six runs, the Storm Chasers used the long ball. Jac Caglianone smashed a three-run homer in the third to cut their deficit in half before Drew Waters hit a two-run homer later in the frame to make it a one-run game. Harold Castro then went back-to-back with him to tie the game with a solo shot.
Not deterred, the 'Pigs reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth. Gabriel Rincones Jr. walked to begin the inning and Otto Kemp brought him all the way around with a double, staking the 'Pigs to a 7-6 lead.
The game stayed at 7-6 'Pigs going into the sixth where persistent rain halted play and the game was ultimately called.
Jacob Waguespack (1-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs, working a scoreless fifth.
Luinder Avila (2-3) took the loss for Omaha, allowing one run in 1.1 innings on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Storm Chasers conclude their series on Sunday, August 31st. Mitch Neunborn (0-2, 5.28) is on the mound for the 'Pigs against Ben Kudrna (0-0, 12.91) for Omaha.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
--#YourHometownTeam--
