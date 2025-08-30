Omaha Drops Third Straight to IronPigs

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were defeated 11-4 by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night, dropping their 3rd straight game to Lehigh Valley.

Between the first 2.0 innings, Lehigh Valley scored 4 runs off Omaha starter John Gant. In the bottom of the 2nd, the Storm Chasers plated their first runs of the game to shrink the deficit to 4-2, as Bobby Dalbec scored on a Peyton Wilson RBI single and Isan Díaz crossed on a fielder's choice.

Gant worked scoreless 3rd and 4th innings, striking out 3 before the Storm Chasers shrunk the deficit to 4-3 on a Carter Jensen RBI double. After a 1-2-3 5th inning from Gant, Jensen connected on a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4.

Ryan Hendrix relieved Gant in the 6th, but the right-hander allowed 5 straight to reach and a pair of IronPigs runs scored before an out was recorded and Geoff Hartlieb entered the game, inheriting loaded bases. Lehigh Valley stretched its lead to 9-4 after Hartlieb allowed all 3 inherited runs to score.

Hartlieb pitched a scoreless 8th and Brandon Johnson replaced him for the top of the 9th. Johnson allowed a pair of solo home runs to extend the IronPigs' lead to 11-4 and the Chasers went down in order in the bottom of the 9th to cement Lehigh Valley's 3rd straight win.

Omaha will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







