RailRiders Blanked by Syracuse
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Syracuse Mets 2-0 on Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees #11 Prospect Brendan Beck threw seven quality innings, but the RailRiders were shut out for the fifth time this year.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put a pair of runners on in the first with no one out against Mets #5 Prospect Brandon Sproat, but the Syracuse starter retired the next three batters, including a pair of strikeouts, to escape the frame clean.
Beck kept the Mets off the board until the third, when Syracuse second baseman Yonny Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a solo homer, giving the Mets a 1-0 edge. The homer would be the only hit Beck gave up in the contest.
In the bottom of the third, Jorbit Vivas singled and moved to second on a J.C. Escarra groundout, but Sprout left a runner in scoring position to hold the one-run advantage.
After the Hernandez homer, Beck would face the minimum through the next three frames and match a career high with nine strikeouts to keep the RailRiders within one.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in the bottom of the eighth but could not push any runs across. Duke Ellis, Jorbit Vivas, and Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones walked to load the bases. With two outs, Yankees #25 Prospect T.J. Rumfield lined out to third to close the frame.
Syracuse extended the lead in the top of the ninth. Luisangel Acuna doubled and scored on a Ryan Clifford base hit for a 2-0 advantage.
The RailRiders brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not complete the comeback. With one out, Jeimer Candelario singled against Mets reliever Richard Lovelady, who then induced an game-ending double play to close the door.
Beck (7-2) threw 86 pitches, 57 for strikes, over seven innings, allowing one hit and one run. Sproat (8-6) tossed seven scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out nine. Lovelady (7) pitched 1.2 innings to earn the save.
The RailRiders conclude their series with the Mets on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is slated to send Erick Leal (8-9) to face Syracuse lefty Brandon Waddell (2-8). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
38-17, 76-51
