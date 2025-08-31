Morales, Cornelio Lead Red Wings to Victory in Jacksonville

The Rochester Red Wings looked to make it back-to-back wins against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night, and put together a close 4-3 victory to secure the series win. RHP Riley Cornelio registered his second quality start in a Red Wings uniform, delivering 6.0 innings of three-run baseball while striking out seven Jumbo Shrimp. 1B Yohandy Morales powered the Wings offense with his first-inning two-run blast, finishing 3-for-3 with two singles and a walk in the contest. SS Nasim Nuñez provided the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning.

The Red Wings started off the scoring early with a first-inning blast. 2B José Tena collected a one-out infield single, and the next batter, 1B Yohandy Morales, launched a two-run opposite-field blast, giving Rochester the early 2-0 lead.

Jacksonville quickly responded with runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. RF Jacob Berry laced a one-out single and took second base on a wild pitch one batter later. 1B Devyison De Los Santos hit an infield single, advancing to second base on a throwing error and scoring the runner from second. The next batter, DH Nathan Martorella, ripped a single into center field, scoring De Los Santos from second base, tying the game at two apiece after one frame.

After both teams' offenses went quiet for a few innings, the Red Wings broke the silence with some crafty baserunning in the top of the fifth inning. Yohandy Morales worked a one-out walk, advanced to second base on a groundout, and moved to third base on an infield single by 3B Trey Lipscomb to put runners on the corners. During the next at-bat, Lipscomb attempted to steal second base, which brought home Morales before being tagged out, giving Rochester the 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp tied the game up with a bang. C Brian Navareto crushed a 426-foot solo blast over the center field wall. The ball left his bat at 107.5 MPH, tying the game at three.

Rochester broke the tie game in the top of the ninth inning after both teams traded zeroes in the seventh and eighth. LF Darren Baker sliced a one-out double into left field, advancing to third base on an errant pickoff attempt. Two batters later, Nasim Nuñez cracked a sacrifice fly, scoring Baker from third and giving the Wings the 4-3 edge.

Jacksonville headed to the bottom of the ninth, trying to rally one run for the tie or two runs for the win. The Jumbo Shrimp were sent down in order as the Wings secured the series win, 4-3.

Right-hander Riley Cornelio toed the slab in Saturday night's contest, tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits while punching out seven and walking none. RHP Holden Powell appeared in the seventh inning to relieve Cornelio, and worked 2.0 scoreless innings while letting up one hit and one walk, registering two strikeouts. RHP Ryan Loutos came on for the ninth inning to attempt the save, shutting down Jacksonville 1-2-3 while registering one strikeout in the frame.

1B Yohandy Morales earns Saturday night's Player of the Game honors, finishing 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two singles, two runs, and a walk. The Miami product's performance marks his first three-hit game since August 8 at Norfolk and his 21st multi-hit effort of the year, placing him third among all Red Wings. Through the first four games of the series against Jacksonville, the 23-year-old boasts a .400 batting average (8-for-20) with a 1.178 OPS while collecting one home run, three doubles, and driving in three runs.

Rochester will look to win three in a row against Jacksonville on Sunday night. The Red Wings will send southpaw Andrew Alvarez to the bump to face the Jumbo Shrimp. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM from the River City.







