Norfolk Loses Fifth Straight To Stripers

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (25-29 | 55-72) fell 8-3 to the Gwinnett Stripers (29-26 | 58-72) Saturday night at Coolray Field. After putting up a five-game and seven-game win streak to start the month of August, the Tides have now dropped their last five games in Gwinnett.

Jorge Mateo went 3-for-5 with a double in his eleventh game with Norfolk during his second rehab stint. Norfolk tallied 10 base hits but were only able to muster three runs. Eight of the nine Tides hitters recorded a hit, with Mateo being the only one with a multi-hit performance. Livan Soto delivered an RBI single in second to open the scoring, and Jakson Reetz plated two with a two-run double later that frame. Five of Norfolk's ten hits came in the second inning when they scored all three of their runs.

Jonathan Ornelas hit two home runs for the Stripers, including a game-tying three-run homer in the fourth inning. Matthew Batten launched a go-ahead solo shot following Ornelas' game-tying blast. Ornelas has six hits and four home runs so far this series vs. Norfolk.

Norfolk looks to avoid their first series sweep of the season tomorrow against Gwinnett. RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 7.71) will get the start opposite veteran RHP Carlos Carrasco (6-2, 3.36) tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 PM from Coolray Field.







