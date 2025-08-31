Jacksonville Falls in Low-Scoring Affair to Rochester
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite outhitting the Rochester Red Wings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell, 4-3, Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 6,888 fans.
Locked in a 3-3 tie, Rochester (52-76, 25-31) took the lead in the ninth. A double by Darren Baker and an intentional walk to Nick Schnell put runners on first and second. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt pushed Baker to third. With a runner in scoring position, Nasim Nuñez smacked a sacrifice fly, giving the Red Wings a 4-3 lead.
The Red Wings jumped out to an early lead in the first. With one out, JoÃ âºe Tena reached on an infield hit. With a runner at first, Yohandy Morales (11) crushed a two-run blast giving Rochester's the game's first two runs.
Jacksonville (76-54, 29-26) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Jacob Berry peppered a singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following the wild pitch, a Deyvison De Los Santos single coupled with a throwing error, scored Berry and advanced De Los Santos into scoring position. With a runner on second, Nathan Martorella sliced an RBI single, tying the game at two.
Rochester regained the lead in the fifth. Morales walked, advancing to second one-batter later on a groundout. Trey Lipscomb singled to put runners on the corners. With runners at first and third, Lipscomb attempted to steal second, inducing a throw, which allowed Morales to score, making it 3-2.
Jacksonville evened the score in the sixth. Brian Navarreto (6) clobbered a solo blast, tying the game at three.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday and the continuation of Honey Drippers weekend. The first 500 fans through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a Honey Drippers silicone pint cup! Thanks to Baptist Health, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Fans can access the field for pregame catch through the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza via the Main Gate on Georgia St. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Be sure to stick around after the game for Sunday Night Fireworks.
Jacksonville and Rochester conclude the series with Sunday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-5, 5.03 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will counter for the Red Wings. Sunday is the fourth and final broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports App. Fans can also tune in on Bally Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv. Television coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. An alternate radio broadcast will be offered on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com, with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
