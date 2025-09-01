August 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (64-66, 25-31) at Las Vegas Aviators (74-57, 25-31)

Sunday, August 31 - 8:05 PM - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Antonio Santos (0-2, 7.27) vs. RHP Kade Morris (5-6, 5.68)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Antonio Santos will make his third start for Iowa and 18th of the season appearance...right-hander Kade Morris will start for Las Vegas.

LATE HEROICS: The I-Cubs won their second straight game by a 10-8 score last night at Las Vegas...down 7-6 in the ninth, Hayden Cantrelle hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead... Carlos Pérez went 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and an RBI... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each also added three hits... Luke Little worked 1.2 scoreless innings and Nate Pearson earned his fifth save after 1.0 inning and allowed one run.

HAVING A COW: Infielder Ben Cowles hit his ninth home run of the season and his first since Aug. 3 vs. Indianapolis (14 games played) Friday night...in addition, it marked Cowles first home run away from Principal Park this season...he is one home run shy of tying his career high of in 2023.

RUNS GALORE: The I-Cubs scored double-digit runs last night for the second straight game...it marks the third time they have done so this season and first since July 2-3 vs. Omaha...Iowa is aiming to win their third straight game for the first time since July 2-4 vs. Omaha.

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa has not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6...I-Cubs have lost five straight six-game sets and tied twice against Worcester and Sugar Land.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.

ISN'T IT GRAND: Last night's ninth inning, go-ahead grand slam by Hayden Cantrelle marked the first of his career...in addition, it was the sixth by an I-Cub this season and first since Forrest Wall on Aug. 15 vs. Worcester.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .308 (139-for-452) with 19 home runs and 85 RBI this season...with 19 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

TRI-BOMB: James Triantos went 3-for-5 with three runs Friday night, giving him his second straight multi-hit game...he also tripled for the first time since Aug. 16, 2024 vs. Columbus...on Thursday, Triantos hit his fifth home run of the season last night and his first since Aug. 1...across his last 20 games, Triantos is batting .321 (27-for-84) with six doubles, one home run, 13 RBI, six stolen bases and nine multi-hit efforts.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez has hit 23 home runs this season which ranks tied for fourth in the International League and marks the most homers since Yonathan Perlaza also hit 23 in 2023...no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

VS. THE PCL: The I-Cubs are playing their second consecutive Pacific Coast League opponent, following a six-game series split with Sugar Land...the series-opener vs. Sugar Land on Aug. 19 marked the first time the I-Cubs have played against a PCL opponent since they joined the International League in 2022.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.