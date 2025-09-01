Pablo López Strong in Third Major League Rehab Start, But Saints Walked-Off in Ninth, Lose 2-1

TOLEDO, OH - Pablo López proved he was more than ready to return to the Minnesota Twins from his Major League rehab. In his third appearance with the Saints, he had his most dominant outing. The Saints would carry a 1-0 lead into the ninth, but for the sixth time this season they would fail to hold a lead with three outs to go and lose 2-1 to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field on Sunday night.

López was in control from the get go. He retired the side in the first while striking out two.

Over the next four innings, López allowed the leadoff hitter to reach, but never really got into too much danger. After a leadoff double in the fourth, López struck out Jace Jung, got Akil Baddoo to ground out that moved the runner to third, and got Eduardo Valencia to fly out to end the inning.

In the fifth a Trei Cruz leadoff single and two ground outs put Cruz at third with two outs. López, however, would strike out Major League rehabber Parker Meadows for the third time on the day to end the inning.

López' final inning came in the sixth when he retired the first two hitters on a groundout and popout and was removed after reaching his pitch count. He went 5.2 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out seven. His fastball sat at 93.9 mph, topped out at 95.6 mph, while his sinker was 93.2 mph. He got 14 swings and misses overall.

The Saints finally broke through in the seventh. Carson McCusker led off with a single to left and took second on the fielding error by the left fielder Baddoo. With one out Jonah Bride sent a single up the middle into center that scored McCusker putting the Saints up 1-0.

It remained that way until the ninth when Connor Prielipp, who took over for López in the sixth inning, was looking for his first professional win. Unfortunately, it was not to be. Back-to-back singles to start the inning by Jung and Baddoo put runners at the corners. After a strikeout of Valencia, Cruz singled to center driving in Jung to tie the game at one. Kevin Nemwan then followed with the walk-off single to right-center.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field to take on the Louisville Bats in game one of a six-game series at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (1-1, 5.40) to the mound against Bats RHP Chase Petty (4-11, 5.77). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







