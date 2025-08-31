IronPigs and Storm Chasers Cancelled on Sunday, August 31
Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Papillion, Nebraska - The Sunday, August 31st game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.
The IronPigs will return home and start a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, September 2nd at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
