August 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (61-64, 22-29) at Las Vegas Aviators (72-54, 23-28)

Tuesday, August 26 - 7:05 PM PT/9:05 PM CT - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Antonio Santos (0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Kade Morris (4-6, 6.17)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Antonio Santos is slated to make his second start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Kade Morris is scheduled to start for Las Vegas.

SERIES SPLIT: The I-Cubs fell in the series finale Sunday by an 8-4 score vs. Sugar Land... Moises Ballesteros, Carlos Pérez and Kevin Alcántara all had multi-hit efforts including a solo homer from Ballesteros... James Triantos also added an RBI to his line as he went 1-for-5 on the day... Nicky Lopez contributed an RBI as well, going 1-for-3 in the process.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Aviators won the first half of the season with a 49-26 record in the Pacific Coast League...this marked Vegas' fifth first-half title in franchise history (1983, 1984, 1992, and 2025)...the Aviators also added two PCL Championship Series (1986 and 1988) to their line as well...Las Vegas' run differential was the best in the Triple-A and in the Minors (+176), 21 more than the Double-A team, the Erie Seawolves (+155).

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Iowa and Rochester have played the most day games in the International League this season with 46 games...I-Cubs record in day games are 27-19 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (26-12)...Las Vegas has gone 14-8 in day games this season.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long has reached base in 35 straight games, the longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history... Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...he has broke the franchise record for longest on-base streak since data was made available in 2005...during this stretch, Long is batting .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

STREAKY BALLY: Moises Ballesteros has been on a tear, including his 19-game hit streak earlier in the season...Ballesteros is currently running on an eight-game hit streak...batting a .303 (10-of-33), two doubles, four homers and eight RBI in that span...this season Moises has ranked in the top 10 in many stat categories including batting average (4th, .319), hits (3rd, 129), doubles (T-6th, 28), and total bases (T-7th, 195).

PUNCHIES: Saturday night's starter Chris Kachmar struck out 10 in 5.2 innings of work to earn his second win of the season...he is the first I-Cub to reach double digit strikeouts since Brandon Birdsell on Sept. 21, 2024 (also 10)...marked Chris' second 10 strikeout game of the season with the other coming on June 5 with Double-A Knoxville.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a second team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the seventh of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League.

WHAT A RELIEF: The Iowa Cubs bullpen has had its ups and downs during the season...but among all bullpens at the Triple-A level, Iowa is ranked sixth in ERA (4.21), second in strikeouts (694) and second in batting average (.223) in the season...during the month of August, the bullpen was ranked first in strikeouts (223), ninth in batting average (.244).

NASTY NOLAND: Friday night's starting pitcher Connor Noland worked 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out five...it marked the eighth this season Noland has worked at least 6.0 innings, which is the most in a season by an I-Cub since Colin Rea (13 times) in 2019.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.