Four Homers Power WooSox to Win on Sunday in Durham

DURHAM, NC - Tyler McDonough, Max Ferguson, and Abraham Toro combined to belt four homers to lead the Worcester Red Sox (26-31, 67-64) to a 10-1 win over the Durham Bulls (28-26, 73-56) on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The WooSox opened the scoring in the first inning. With the bases empty and two outs, Kristian Campbell singled up the middle on a 1-2 slider. After walks to Abraham Toro and Nathan Hickey, Tyler McDonough blasted a 1-2 fastball into the right-field seats for a grand slam.

It was the ninth grand slam for Worcester this season, which is the most in the International League.

Durham scored its first run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Cooper Hummel.

Ferugson led off the top of the fifth with his first Triple-A homer to extend the WooSox lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, McDonough slugged his second homer, a two-run shot to make it a 7-1 game. Today marked the first multi-homer game of McDonough's professional career. McDonough also tallied a career-high 6 RBI.

Toro socked a three-run shot in the seventh to make it 10-1. It was Toro's third homer of the series.

Chris Murphy started for the WooSox and tossed three innings, allowing a run on three hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out two. In six appearances since his option from the big leagues, Murphy has a 0.75 ERA (12 IP/1 ER).

The WooSox bullpen (David Sandlin, Nick Burdi, Alex Hoppe, and Hobie Harris) combined to throw six scoreless innings and allowed one hit.

With the win, the WooSox split the six-game set with Durham. Worcester is now 7-8-9 in its first 24 series played this season: seven wins, eight losses, and nine splits. It's the fourth-straight series split for the WooSox.

The win also clinched the season series against Durham (7-5).

The WooSox finish August with a 15-13 record, which marks their second winning month of the season.

The victory also marked Chad Tracy's 300th win as WooSox manager. Tracy becomes the fifth manager in modern Red Sox organizational history to reach the 300-win plateau with a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

The victory also marked Chad Tracy's 300th win as WooSox manager. Tracy becomes the fifth manager in modern Red Sox organizational history to reach the 300-win plateau with a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.







