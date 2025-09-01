Jacksonville Closes Series with 6-5 Win over Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacob Berry notched three hits and drove in three and Kemp Alderman's two-run homer vaulted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings Sunday night at VyStar Ballpark.

With the score tied at one, Jacksonville (77-54, 30-26) reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Johnny Olmstead walked. He stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Olmstead scored on a wild pitch that also walked Bennett Hostetler. Shane Sasaki then singled on a soft ground ball, putting runners on first and second. Two batters later, Mathew Etzel walked to load the bases for the Shrimp. Berry singled on a fly ball in the gap, scoring Hostetler and Sasaki and widening the gap 4-1.

Rochester (52-77, 25-32) cut the Jumbo Shrimp's lead in the top of the third. Christian Franklin (12) smacked a solo homerun, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Shrimp secured insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Berry began the inning with a hard grounder for a single. Two outs later, Kemp Alderman (1) sent a missile over center for a two-run homer, making it 6-2.

The Red Wings chipped away at the Jumbo Shrimp's lead in the top of the sixth. After a flyout, Yohandy Morales walked, Two batters later, Andrew Pinckey singled on a grounder, putting runners on first and third. Trey Lipscomb followed with a single, scoring Morales and cutting away the deficit at 6-3.

Rochester continued their efforts to work away at Jacksonville's lead in the seventh. Francisco Mejía began the inning with a single. An error put runners on second and third. Mejía scored on a sacrifice fly from Franklin. With a runner on third, José Tena singled on a sharp line drive, bringing in another run to close the inning with the Red Wings trailing by one, 6-5.

Josh White pitched the final 2.0 innings for the Jumbo Shrimp, sealing the win and picking up his second save. Patrick Monteverde (3-3) earned the win by yielding three runs on three hits in 5.2 innings, striking out seven.

Jacksonville struck first in the top of the first. Maximo Acosta led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base. Following a strikeout, Berry stung a single, scoring Acosta, making it 1-0.

Rochester managed to tie up the score in the second. With two outs on the board, Lipscomb singled and Jackson Cluff walked, putting runners on first and second. Mejía sent a hard grounder for a single, scoring Lipscomb and evening the score, 1-1.

