SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 31, 2025

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (35-21, 66-65) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-17, 77-51)

August 31, 2025 | Game 129 | Home Game 67 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Jonathan Pintaro (1-1, 5.55) vs. RH Erick Leal (8-9, 5.56)

Pintaro: Allowed 2 R on 1 H over 0.1 relief IP on 8/27 @ SWB with 1 K & 4 BB (6-1 RailRiders)

Leal: Allowed 2 R on 2 H over 4.0 IP in 8/24 ND @ BUF with 3 K and 4 BB (5-3 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 30, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Syracuse Mets 2-0 on Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees #11 Prospect Brendan Beck threw seven quality innings, but the RailRiders were shut out for the fifth time this year.

Beck kept the Mets off the board until the third, when Syracuse second baseman Yonny Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a solo homer, giving the Mets a 1-0 edge. The homer would be the only hit Beck gave up in the contest.

In the bottom of the third, Jorbit Vivas singled and moved to second on a J.C. Escarra groundout, but Sprout left a runner in scoring position to hold the one-run advantage. After the Hernandez homer, Beck would face the minimum through the next three frames and match a career high with nine strikeouts to keep the RailRiders within one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in the bottom of the eighth but could not push any runs across. Duke Ellis, Jorbit Vivas, and Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones walked to load the bases. With two outs, Yankees #25 Prospect T.J. Rumfield lined out to third to close the frame.

Syracuse extended the lead in the top of the ninth. Luisangel Acuna doubled and scored on a Ryan Clifford base hit for a 2-0 advantage.

Beck (7-2) threw 86 pitches, 57 for strikes, over seven innings, allowing one hit and one run. Brandon Sproat (8-6) tossed seven scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out nine. Richard Lovelady (7) pitched 1.2 innings to earn the save.

I-81 SHOWDOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes its 2025 season series against Syracuse this afternoon. The first-place RailRiders hold a four-game edge over the second-place Mets as play starts today. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Syracuse in 14 of 18 first half meetings, including a six-game sweep at PNC Field in June, and holds a 17-6 advantage in the season set.

SERIES BUSINESS- Three wins in the first four days of this series guaranteed at least a split of the six-game set with Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won or split 14 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

RECORD BOOK ROJAS- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 64 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record in the process with 19 games to go. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven more this week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles, total bases, runs batted in, and slugging percentage. Against Syracuse alone, the utility man is now batting .316 this season with 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in over 21 games played.

SEVEN-PLUS- Brendan Beck's effort Saturday was the sixth time a RailRiders' starter pitched seven complete, but the first time the club lost when it happened.

QUIET NIGHT- The RailRiders have now been shut out five times in 127 games played this season. The club was held scoreless three times in the first half and only on one other occasion in the second season.

WORKING BACK- Austin Slater joined the RailRiders on an MLB Rehab Assignment Friday night. Slater, 32, was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on August 5, 2025, with a left hamstring strain. The Yankees acquired the outfielder on July 30 in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, sending Minor League pitcher Gage Ziehl to the White Sox in return. Slater had seven at-bats over three games for New York prior to the injury. He was selected by San Francisco in the eighth round of the 2014 Draft out of Stanford University. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, Slater has appeared in 688 games and holds a career .249 batting average. He played five innings defensively Friday night and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

POINT OF PERFECTION- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 18-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

DAVIS DOMINATING- Brennen Davis has 12 home runs in 77 at-bats for the RailRiders this season, averaging a home run every 6.4 at-bats. He has only appeared in 22 games with the RailRiders in 2025 due to injury, but has a total of 17 home runs across three levels, putting him two shy of his career-high of 19 during the 2021 season in the Chicago Cubs organization.

STREAKS STOPPED- Duke Ellis and Braden Shewmake saw their 11 and 10-game hitting streaks, respectively, snapped on Friday night. Ellis hit .405 during his run with two home runs, 10 batted in and 12 steals in 14 chances. Shewmake batted .394 during his hitting streak, which started on August 14 against Indianapolis. The infielder had two doubles, two triples and seven runs batted in during the streak.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two homestands and two road trips remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo in September to close out the 2025 slate.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York won its seventh straight, topped the Chicago White Sox 5-3 in 11 innings. Aaron Judge hit his 42nd home run of the year and Cody Bellinger delivered a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th for the win... Somerset fell 2-1 at Binghamton. Tyler Hardman drove in the lone Patriots run in the top of the first... Hudson Valley fell 5-4 at Brooklyn. Dillon Lewis homered and Andrew Landry struck out six in the loss... Tampon topped Bradenton 9-4. Hans Montero hit his tenth home run and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek drove in three.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.