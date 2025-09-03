RailRiders Rally past Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders came back from a five-run deficit to beat the Worcester Red Sox 8-7 at Polar Park on Tuesday night. A seven-run seventh propelled the RailRiders to a win in the series opener.

Worcester opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Nick Sogard singled off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Sean Boyle to start the inning and scored on a one-out triple by Kristian Campbell for a 1-0 edge.

In the fourth, Mikey Romero led off with his fifth Triple-A home run of the year, extending the WooSox advantage to 2-0. Campbell hit a three-run homer to left in the fifth to give Worcester a 5-0 lead.

The RailRiders were shut down over the first five innings by Connelly Early. The Red Sox Number #6 prospect allowed hits to the first two batters he faced, retired 15 in a row and, ultimately, struck out 10.

Braden Shewmake led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a groundout by Jorbit Vivas, breaking a scoreless inning drought of 24.2 innings.

The RailRiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring seven runs on seven hits. Jeimer Candelario singled in Brennen Davis to cut the Worcester lead to three. A groundout by Shewmake brought home a second run. MLB rehabber Austin Slater walked to load the bases with two outs and Vivas doubled to tie the game at five. Spencer Jones followed with a two-run double of his own for a 7-5 SWB lead and Davis singled in Jones to build an 8-5 advantage.

Campbell added a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one run. The outfielder finished with six runs batted in and a single shy of a cycle.

Sean Boyle allowed the first five runs over four-plus innings. After a scoreless frame from Jake Bird, Wilking Rodriguez (2-1) worked a scoreless sixth and was the beneficiary of the run support. Kervin Castro notched the final four outs for his fourth save.

Bryan Mata (3-3) was tagged with the blown save and the loss.

A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre win coupled with a Syracuse loss gives the RailRiders a four-game lead in the International League's second-half playoff chase with 17 games to go.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester continue this six-game set on Wednesday at 6:05 P.M. Kenta Maeda gets the start for the RailRiders against the WooSox and Jose De Leon.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

40-18, 78-52







