Bats Ride Seven-Run First to Win in Opener
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - A rainy forecast couldn't put out the blazing-hot Bats offense on Tuesday night, as Louisville rode a seven-run first inning to a 9-7 series-opening win over the St. Paul Saints. The Bats have won four in a row for the second time during this homestand and are now winners of eight of their last nine games, clawing back to .500 in the second half for the first time since July 9.
St. Paul struck first in the top of the first inning against Bats starter Chase Petty (W, 5-11). Payton Eeles led off the frame with a double, coming around to score on a Kyler Fedko RBI single later in the inning. Fedko was caught stealing second moments later to end the inning.
The Bats took the early punch personally and swung back with a fierce uppercut in the bottom of the inning. Blake Dunn slugged his second leadoff homer of the season to immediately knot the game at one, and it was just the beginning for Louisville. Eleven batters, six hits and two walks later, the Bats took a 7-1 lead into the second inning. After RBI hits from Rece Hinds, Francisco Urbaez and Davis Wendzel, and with the bases loaded, the lineup turned back to Dunn, who whacked a two-run double to the left field wall to chase Saints starter Kendry Rojas (L, 1-2) from the game having recorded just a single out. Darren McCaughan came in for St. Paul and cleaned up the mess, but the damage had been done.
Another RBI single by Fedko in the third made it 7-2 for Carson McCusker, whom Petty caught looking to strand two runners in scoring position.
In the bottom of the fourth, Rece Hinds got the Bats back on the board with a solo shot, his 21st homer of the season, to extend the Louisville lead to 8-2. The Bats tacked on another run with a Wendzel RBI single.
The Saints got a few back in the top of the sixth from a Louisville error and a slew of walks by Petty and reliever Brandon Komar, but the Bats still clutched to a 9-5 lead as the game entered the late innings.
Komar surrendered his only run of the evening in the top of the eighth, as Jose Miranda led off with a double and came around to score on a pair of groundouts. This set up a save situation in the top of the ninth, and Louisville turned to flamethrower Luis Mey (S, 7) to close out the Saints. Walker Jenkins led off with a triple to right, coming in to score on a McCusker single, but Mey stopped the bleeding there, as the Bats pulled out a 9-7 win to open the series.
Hinds led the way offensively for Louisville, tallying four hits including a home run and a pair of doubles. Dunn, Rodriguez, Vilade and Wendzel each added two hits.
The Bats (61-72, 29-29 second half) will continue their six-game set with the Saints (58-73, 25-33 second half) on Wednesday afternoon, looking to extend their winning streak to five. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Talk Radio 1080.
