Redbirds Rout Red Wings in First-Ever Matchup
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 9-1 victory on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Mike Antico posted his second multi-homer game of the season in the win and became the third Redbird to homer twice in a game in 2025. The left-handed hitter smoked a 401-foot solo homer in the fifth inning and a 373-foot two-run shot to cap the scoring in the ninth.
Catcher Gavin Collins and center fielder Michael Siani each tallied a run-scoring triple. Collins got the scoring with a three-run three-bagger in the fourth. Siani smacked his triple to plate two in the ninth. Each Redbirds batter reached safely in the win. Right fielder Matt Koperniak went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic tossed 4.0 shutout innings, allowed four hits, walked three and struck out five in his eighth start at Triple-A. Alex Cornwell (4-6) earned the win with 3.0 scoreless frames in relief. The left-handed pitcher rolled a double play to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, one of three double plays turned by the Redbirds in the victory.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 3 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
