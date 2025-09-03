Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped their series opener to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-1 on Tuesday evening. Jacksonville, the top pitching team in the International League, kept Charlotte's offense at bay and used a big third inning to create separation.

The Jumbo Shrimp plated a run in the top of the first inning but Corey Julks led off the bottom of the first with a towering solo Home Run to left field, his 14th Homer of the season. It was the only run the Knights mustered in the game.

Jacksonville broke the 1-1 tie with a four-run rally in the top of the third. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Duncan Davitt, settled in after the tough frame and finished with 5.2 innings pitched. Ben Peoples and Dalton Roach covered the final 3.1 innings and neither allowed a run to score.

Adam Hackenberg, Jacob Gonzalez, and Caden Connor all notched a base hit for the Knights. Unfortunately, contact was hard to come by; the Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts.

Charlotte's homestand continues on Wednesday with a twin bill against Jacksonville. Game One of the double-header is set for 5:05pm ET. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.







