Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped their series opener to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-1 on Tuesday evening. Jacksonville, the top pitching team in the International League, kept Charlotte's offense at bay and used a big third inning to create separation.
The Jumbo Shrimp plated a run in the top of the first inning but Corey Julks led off the bottom of the first with a towering solo Home Run to left field, his 14th Homer of the season. It was the only run the Knights mustered in the game.
Jacksonville broke the 1-1 tie with a four-run rally in the top of the third. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Duncan Davitt, settled in after the tough frame and finished with 5.2 innings pitched. Ben Peoples and Dalton Roach covered the final 3.1 innings and neither allowed a run to score.
Adam Hackenberg, Jacob Gonzalez, and Caden Connor all notched a base hit for the Knights. Unfortunately, contact was hard to come by; the Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts.
Charlotte's homestand continues on Wednesday with a twin bill against Jacksonville. Game One of the double-header is set for 5:05pm ET. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
International League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Rally past Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7 - Louisville Bats
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings and HITTRAX to Host Free Hitting Clinic for Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rojas Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.