Omaha Falls 12-0 to Iowa
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers suffered a 5th straight loss in Tuesday night's series opener against the Iowa Cubs, falling 12-0.
Omaha starter Ben Kudrna faced the minimum through 2.0 innings, striking out 2 in a 1-2-3 2nd inning. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning, as the Cubs took a 1-0 lead with an RBI fielder's choice.
Iowa plated 2 more runs before an out was recorded in the 4th inning, chasing Kudrna from the game with a 3-0 advantage. Beck Way replaced Kudrna and inherited runners on second and third. The pair of bequeathed runners scored, then Way allowed 5 additional runs of his own for a 10-0 Cubs advantage after 4 innings.
In the 5th, Nick Robertson struck out 2 and faced one over the minimum; however, the Cubs extended their lead to 12-0 in the 6th with a 2-run home run off Robertson.
Eric Cerantola relieved Robertson and worked a scoreless 7th inning, then Brandon Johnson pitched a 1-2-3 8th.
Harold Castro singled in the 2nd inning and MJ Melendez doubled in the 3rd, but the Chasers were held to just the 2 hits in the game and went down in order in the bottom of the 9th, securing the 12-0 final score in favor of the Cubs.
Omaha will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Shane Panzini is scheduled to pitch.
International League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Saints Nearly Fight Back from Giving up Seven in First, But Fall 9-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ride Seven-Run First to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Shut Down Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Rout Red Wings in First-Ever Matchup - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Falls 12-0 to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in 12-0 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Rally past Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7 - Louisville Bats
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings and HITTRAX to Host Free Hitting Clinic for Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rojas Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.