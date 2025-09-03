Omaha Falls 12-0 to Iowa

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers suffered a 5th straight loss in Tuesday night's series opener against the Iowa Cubs, falling 12-0.

Omaha starter Ben Kudrna faced the minimum through 2.0 innings, striking out 2 in a 1-2-3 2nd inning. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning, as the Cubs took a 1-0 lead with an RBI fielder's choice.

Iowa plated 2 more runs before an out was recorded in the 4th inning, chasing Kudrna from the game with a 3-0 advantage. Beck Way replaced Kudrna and inherited runners on second and third. The pair of bequeathed runners scored, then Way allowed 5 additional runs of his own for a 10-0 Cubs advantage after 4 innings.

In the 5th, Nick Robertson struck out 2 and faced one over the minimum; however, the Cubs extended their lead to 12-0 in the 6th with a 2-run home run off Robertson.

Eric Cerantola relieved Robertson and worked a scoreless 7th inning, then Brandon Johnson pitched a 1-2-3 8th.

Harold Castro singled in the 2nd inning and MJ Melendez doubled in the 3rd, but the Chasers were held to just the 2 hits in the game and went down in order in the bottom of the 9th, securing the 12-0 final score in favor of the Cubs.

Omaha will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Shane Panzini is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.