WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and founding corporate partner Fallon Health celebrated a major milestone on Sunday, August 24, during the fifth annual "Strike Out Hunger Day" at Polar Park. Prior to the WooSox game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Fallon Health presented a $50,000 donation to the Worcester County Food Bank (WCFB), marking five years of partnership and impact.

Since its inception, the Strike Out Hunger campaign has contributed $50 for every strikeout recorded by a WooSox pitcher-up to $50,000 per season-at Polar Park. Over five seasons, Fallon Health has donated $250,000, enabling the WCFB to distribute $1 million worth of healthy food to individuals and families across Worcester County.

In the days leading up to the game, WooSox pitchers Hobie Harris and Alex Hoppe visited the Worcester County Food Bank on Wednesday, August 20, alongside representatives from Fallon Health and the WooSox front office. The visit offered a first-hand look at the impact of the campaign and the vital work being done by the WCFB.

"Hunger is a health issue that affects far too many individuals and families in our community," said Manny Lopes, Fallon Health's President and CEO. "As we celebrate 5 years of the Strike Out Hunger, we're proud of the impact we've made-providing critical funding, educating the public, and advocating for lasting change. Together with the Worcester Red Sox and Worcester County Bank, we're building a healthier community-one strike out at a time."

WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg emphasized the power of collaboration:

"For five years, Strike Out Hunger has shown the power of partnerships. When our sports teams, health organizations, and food banks come together, we can work wonders for our neighbors in need. We are grateful to Manny Lopes and Fallon Health for their leadership and generosity, and we are full of admiration for the altruistic efforts of Jean McMurray and the Worcester County Food Bank. We know there are so many people in our community who can literally taste the success of this synergistic collaboration."

Jean McMurray, Executive Director of the Worcester County Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support:

"This generous gift allows us to distribute $200,000 worth of healthy food to families in need-and that's just this season. Over five years, Strike Out Hunger has become a vital partnership in our mission. Collaborations like this are essential to our work, not only for the resources they provide, but for the awareness they raise. Together with Fallon Health and the WooSox, we've been able to turn a day at the ballpark into a moment of advocacy, education, and community-building."

Fans also played a key role in the day's success. Hundreds of non-perishable food items were collected at the gates. Fans who donated received 10 WooSox Rewards points per item, up to 200 points.

Hunger remains a serious issue in Worcester County, where 1 in 6 families are food insecure, meaning they don't have enough food to eat, or don't know where their next meal will come from. Every dollar donated to the WCFB enables the distribution of $4 worth of donated food.

To learn more or contribute, please visit foodbank.org.







