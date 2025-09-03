September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

IOWA CUBS (65-66, 26-31) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (55-75, 24-32)

Tuesday, September 2 - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Ben Kudrna (0-0, 12.91)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers...newly-acquired Austin Gomber will make his first start for Iowa... Ben Kudrna is slated to start for Omaha.

THREE IS A STREAK: The I-Cubs the series finale on Sunday at Las Vegas by a 9-6 score...the win was Iowa's third straight, the club had not won three consecutive games since July 2-4 vs. Omaha... Forrest Wall led the offense as he went 4-for-5 with three runs, a double, a home run and three RBI... Moises Ballesteros also homered for the I-Cubs.

TRANSACTION ACTION: The I-Cubs have added left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber who signed with the Cubs on Tuesday...in addition, the Cubs designed Ben Cowles for assignment, recalled Kevin Alcántara and optioned Owen Caissie back to Iowa.

RUNS GALORE: The I-Cubs scored double-digit runs Saturday night for the second straight game...it marked the third time they have done so this season and first since July 2-3 vs. Omaha...Iowa is aiming to win their third straight game for the first time since July 2-4 vs. Omaha.

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa ended their series drought winning four of the six games in Las Vegas...Iowa had not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez has hit 23 home runs this season which ranks tied for fifth in the International League and marks the most homers since Yonathan Perlaza also hit 23 in 2023...no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .307 (140-for-456) with 19 home runs and 85 RBI this season...with 18 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

FINDING A WAY: The I-Cubs allowed 15 hits on Sunday, which is tied for the second-most allowed by the team this season...it marked the second time Iowa has allowed 15 hits and won, following their 10-9 walk-off win vs. St. Paul on May 17.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.

ISN'T IT GRAND: Saturday night's ninth inning, go-ahead grand slam by Hayden Cantrelle marked the first of his career...in addition, it was the sixth by an I-Cub this season and first since Forrest Wall on Aug. 15 vs. Worcester.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, Iowa has gone 10-5, their second-most wins vs. any opponent, trailing St. Paul (12).

TEAM OF THE WEEK: James Triantos was named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week...Triantos slashed .391/.375/.696 (9-for-23) with two triples, one home run and seven RBI...since Aug. 1, James is batting .302 (32-for-106) with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.

WALL BALL: Forrest Wall set a season-high with four hits and three runs scored...it marked his first four-hit game at any level since Aug. 17 with Triple-A Gwinnett at Durham (also four)...just seven Iowa Cubs have a four-hit game and just one I-Cub has a five-hit game (Owen Caissie on July 22 at Louisville)...Wall has played in 19 games with the I-Cubs and is batting .275 (11-for-40) with seven stolen bases.







