Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Bats will continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game set against the St. Paul Saints! The week's fun will include a special Hops and Hounds ticket

package, Copa Night, a performance by the ZOOperstars!, player autographs, a fireworks show, and so much more! Be sure to come out to the ballpark so you don't miss out on any of the fun!

In their homestand from Tuesday, September 2 to Sunday, September 7, the Bats will take on the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. This is the Bats' penultimate

homestand of the 2025 season, so come on out to Louisville Slugger Field to take in some baseball!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with all games besides Wednesday, September 3 and Friday, September 5 being broadcast on Sports Talk 790. Wednesday and Friday's games will be broadcast on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, September 2 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Dog Night at the Park: Presented by Feeders Supply and The Pet Station Country Club, bring your furry friends to the ballpark for a fun night of dogs and baseball! $3 dog ticket admission goes to The Kentucky Humane Society. The Bats will be giving away Fire Hydrant Shaped Pet Waste Bag Dispensers from Pet Station Country Club. (while supplies last)

Hops and Hounds: With purchase of a special ticket package, receive a human game ticket, a choice of three 12-ounce craft beers, and a limited-edition souvenir mug. Hops and Hounds ticket packages start at $33.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands, including Gustavo's Mexican Grill!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, September 3 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: Businessperson Special Day Baseball! All gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, September 4 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Thrifty Thursday Ticket Offer: Every Thursday home game for the rest of the season, fans can purchase left field reserve tickets for only $4! Tickets may also be "upgraded" with the appropriate additional ticket fee.

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Friday, September 5 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Copa Night: For the third time at home this season, the Bats will rebrand as Los Murciélagos de Louisville to pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population. Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión campaign celebrates the league's multi-cultural fanbase and community. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Copa Rally Towel, presented by AFS!

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

ZOOperstars!: The fan-favorite ZOOperstars!, the inflatable mascot entertainers, are returning to Louisville Slugger Field to provide laughs and fun for all Bats fans!

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Saturday, September 6 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints Gates Open:

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers including Falls City.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final out for another fantastic fireworks show, presented by UofL Health!

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

Sunday, September 7 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open early at 11:30 a.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Pregame Autograph Session: Starting at 11:45 a.m., select Bats players will be signing autographs on the field for approximately 30 minutes for all Bats fans! Presented by 44 Auto Mart.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids are encouraged to stick around after the game and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non- alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

State Farm Bobblehead YOU!: Receive your own free personalized bobblehead courtesy of State Farm. Your picture will be taken and placed on one of 14 bobblehead options of your choosing, including an astronaut, a princess, a baseball player or an alien! The booth will be located by the right field berm.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.