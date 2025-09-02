Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield, Jr. has been promoted to Norfolk from Double-A Chesapeake. He is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut tonight, Tuesday, September 2, vs. Nashville. He is ranked No. 4 on MLB.com's Top 30 Prospects for the Orioles.

ENRIQUE BRADFIELD, JR., 23, was drafted in the 1st Round, 17th overall by the Orioles out of Vanderbilt University as a Junior. He spent three seasons at Vanderbilt, where in 191 career games he slashed .311/.425/.447 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, 15 home runs, 108 RBI and a school-record 130 stolen bases.

Bradfield would play 25 games in his first professional season in 2023, finishing in High-A Aberdeen. He would play most of his 2024 season with Aberdeen, playing 81 games. He was promoted to Double-A Bowie on August 13 to finish the 2024 season with 108 games, slashing .272/.358/.371 with 74 stolen bases. Bradfield was second in all of Minor League Baseball in stolen bases and also earned a Minor League Gold Glove Award.

Through 2025, Bradfield has played 61 Minor League games. He's hitting .260 (54-for-208) with 14 doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and 30 stolen bases. More than half of his games, he's played in center field. Otherwise, he has played left field or designated hitter. He was selected to play in this summer's Futures All-Star game, where he played alongside Norfolk teammate Keagan Gillies.

