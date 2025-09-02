Rojas Honored by International League

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release









Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders third baseman Jose Rojas

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Credit: Tim Dougherty) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders third baseman Jose Rojas(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Credit: Tim Dougherty)

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball announced its weekly awards for August 26-31, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Jose Rojas was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week.

Rojas hit .471 in five games against the Syracuse Mets last week, going 8-for-17 at the plate with three doubles, four home runs, nine run batted in and four walks. His 23 total bases led all International League players for the week, as did his 1.353 slugging percentage.

The infielder/outfielder was signed by the Yankees as a Minor League Free Agent in March and has appeared in 109 games this season, hitting .284 with 34 doubles, 27 home runs and 93 runs batted in. His 65 extra-base his have already set a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise record, surpassing Marlon Anderson's total of 62 in the 1998 season.

Rojas is the second RailRider to earn a weekly honor this year, joining pitcher Erick Leal, who was tabbed as the Pitcher of the Week for July 29 through August 3. It is the fourth time in Rojas' career that he has been tabbed as a league's weekly award winner.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins a road trip at Worcester on Tuesday, September 2, and returns to PNC Field next week for the final homestand of the 2025 season when Lehigh Valley comes to town. Get tickets and promotional information at swbrailriders.com.

Images from this story







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.